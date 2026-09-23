Discovery Green’s new platform cuts risk for renewable energy buyers

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Discovery Green new platform, EnergyOS, uses forecasts of power generation, demand and prices to manage uncertainty for businesses buying renewable electricity. Picture: Department of Mineral Resources & Energy

Discovery Green, a unit of health and financial services group Discovery, on Tuesday launched a platform for businesses to manage uncertainty and risk in the renewable energy market.

The platform, EnergyOS, combines forecasts of power generation, demand and prices to determine how electricity should be allocated to customers based on their individual needs.

Discovery Green CEO Andre Nepgen said the company developed the platform after three years in the market, responding to businesses seeking lower electricity costs, less exposure to risk and substantial emissions reductions.

Renewable power generation varies with weather conditions, while businesses’ electricity demand can change with production, seasons and maintenance. Changes in electricity prices add another source of uncertainty.

Nepgen said that was likely to become increasingly significant as South Africa develops a wholesale electricity market, where prices will respond to changes in supply and demand.

The launch comes as South Africa’s electricity market is opening to private generation and trading. Wheeling — the use of Eskom’s transmission and distribution networks to transport electricity generated by a private producer to a customer elsewhere in the country — has enabled businesses to buy renewable power from remote wind and solar farms.

To date, South Africa’s energy regulator, Nersa, has granted trading licences to companies including Discovery Green, Green Electron Market, CBI Electric Apollo and GreenCo. Investec was granted a licence in 2025 to buy power from a solar project, mainly to supply its own facilities.

EnergyOS was developed using Discovery’s actuarial and risk-management expertise to address the uncertainty businesses face when buying renewable electricity. It considers different outcomes for generation, electricity consumption and market prices before determining how power should be allocated to a customer.

The company said computer simulations — models that test how different combinations of generation, electricity use and prices could affect a customer — showed projected savings were on average more than double that of traditional procurement approaches and also reduced risk by 88%.

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The risks include the variable output of wind and solar, which can change with weather conditions and may not coincide with when customers need electricity, as well as broader challenges associated with integrating renewable power into the grid.

“The figures are based on modelled scenarios rather than actual customer returns,” Nepgen said. The 88% reduction in risk refers to the financial risk customers face from the variables, not Discovery Green taking that risk onto its balance sheet.

Discovery Green’s customers include mining and industrial companies that have signed long-term renewable electricity agreements with the company.

They include Glencore, which signed a 20-year renewable power supply agreement with the company in 2025. Impala Platinum, industrial minerals producer KP Lime, Fortress Reit, Balwin Properties and Southern Sun are among other clients. Discovery Green and Sasol are also partners in Ampli Energy, a joint initiative providing renewable electricity to smaller businesses.

Existing Discovery Green customers will be migrated to EnergyOS this year, while new business customers will use the platform from the outset.