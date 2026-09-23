After Gold Fields, Griffith eyes $1bn to invest in Africa’s critical minerals

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Former Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith, who left the mining house four years ago after failing to clinch a mega-merger with Canadian group Yamana Gold, has teamed up with private equity investors hunting for $1bn in capital to invest in Africa’s critical minerals.

Griffith, a lifelong miner, told Investec Minds that his plans to retire were disrupted by an approach from private equity investors looking to cash in on the rush for Africa’s critical minerals.

“I was contacted by a private equity team that is starting up. So, I’m part of a private equity team now, seeking to raise a billion dollars to invest in African critical minerals,” Griffith said.

“We’re in the early stages of raising the funds for that. I’m working closely with Colin Coleman, former Goldman Sachs banker, Sam Jonah, and some colleagues of ours in Ghana and here in South Africa,”

“So, we’ve put this team together, and I’m spending quite a lot of time at the moment helping to set up this private equity business.”

Griffith stepped down from his role as Gold Fields CEO in December 2022, after he felt responsible for the group’s failed bid to acquire Canada’s Yamana Gold.

The all-share takeover of Yamana, valued at $6.7bn, was meant to propel Gold Fields into the top tier of global gold producers but failed at the eleventh hour after a superior rival bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver swooped in and carried the day.

Griffith used his sit-down with Investec’s Nkateko Mathonsi to reflect on the failed deal —with the gold price having more than doubled since it fell through — adding that the transaction would have been an incredible addition to the Gold Fields portfolio.

“Gold at the time was $1,700 an ounce. Remember where it is now; it’s over $4,000. The Gold Fields share price was R150 a share, roughly. We saw the underlying value of those assets joined with Gold Fields was substantially greater than the value that we were paying, including the premium. Of course, nobody likes to pay a premium,” Griffith said.

“But we looked at the gold price and at the underlying value and at the Gold Fields share price and saw that paying a premium was actually the right thing to do and more fairly valued the assets that we would buy, although we still saw massive upside value from those assets.

“I think it was probably too early in my tenure to have chased such a big deal. The deal was also big. It was $6.7bn, and I think ultimately, in particular, Gold Fields shareholders were spooked by a deal of that size.”

Gold Fields has gone on to strike two deals: Osisko Mining for $1.58bn and Gold Road Resources for $2.6bn — with both deals concluded in the past two years.

The surge in the gold price over the past two years has helped Gold Fields’ share price leap nearly 200%, valuing the group at R605bn on the JSE.

Griffith reflected on the high regard South Africa’s mining executives hold around the world.

“The mining industry in South Africa has got incredible people. For example, working alongside many other CEOs in the South African mining industry, seeing the quality of professionals that the mining industry in South Africa produces that the rest of the world gobble up,” he said.

BHP, the world’s largest mining company this year, appointed KwaZulu-Natal’s Brandon Craig to succeed Mike Henry, while Natascha Viljoen took over as the first female president and CEO of the R2-trillion US-based gold mining major, Newmont.

Glencore is also run by South African executive Gary Nagle, and so is Anglo American, with Duncan Wanblad at the helm of the storied mining house, a role he is expected to keep following its proposed merger with Canada’s Teck Resources.