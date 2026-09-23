Naspers and Prosus add R89bn to market caps as Tencent shows off new AI platform

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Naspers shares shot up on Tuesday, driven by its largest investment, Tencent, showing off a new AI platform. With Amsterdam- and JSE-listed Prosus, the companies added more than R89bn to their combined market caps on the day.

Chinese internet giant Tencent continues to be the most direct proxy for local investors into the world of global technology developments.

In Hong Kong, Tencent ended its trading session 5.02% higher, having risen as much as 7.8% during the day.

The Shenzhen-based company unveiled its advanced Hy-Image-3.5-Preview model. The generative AI tool stands out for text-to-image and image-to-image creation at resolutions up to 4K.

Throughout this year Tencent has poured money into AI development.

In June, the Financial Times reported Tencent was developing an AI agent prototype for the WeChat ecosystem in preparation for a public launch, sending the company’s share price rocketing 10% in a day.

In March, Naspers and Prosus added a combined R208bn to their market caps in one trading session as Tencent launched an AI agent for workplace tasks — WorkBuddy — that is fully compatible with OpenClaw.

This is part of a growing trend regarding AI-powered agents, known as agentic AI, taking over more tasks from people, such as an agent that works like a personal assistant, making bookings, creating meetings and summarising notes and other important information.

WeChat, which boasts 1.4-billion active users, is the world’s largest super app and a key part of Tencent’s business.

Tencent is being rewarded for integrating AI into a commercial product while it has been viewed as a laggard compared with fellow Chinese tech players such as Alibaba and Bytedance.

Tencent’s latest release again signals that the group is investing in technology that is competitive against its major rivals in the Chinese AI race.

Global tech has been paying attention to the Asian country’s efforts around AI since the “Deepseek moment” in January 2025.

At the time, Deepseek, a Chinese technology company, disrupted the AI industry with a language model that was created and trained at a fraction of the cost of ChatGPT, while performing just as well.

Due to Naspers’ investment in Tencent, South African investors can benefit from China’s push to become a dominant player in the global AI race.

Read: EDITORIAL | AI policy framework becomes urgent

Naspers shares closed 4.59% firmer, while stablemate Prosus rose by a similar margin. The companies are now worth a combined R2.1-trillion.

Naspers’ management has over the years been trying to unlock value from its vast portfolio of businesses in areas such as food delivery, classifieds, fintech and education, which are not fully reflected in the Prosus share price.

The value of units such as PayU, Brazil’s iFood, Germany’s Delivery Hero and India’s Swiggy is dwarfed by the group’s stake in Tencent, with the technology and entertainment conglomerate valued at about $160bn.

To counter this, the group has focused on proving the value of its non-Tencent business, with the first goal of generating profit being achieved in 2024.

As part of this strategy, the group — under CEO Fabricio Bloisi — has been investing in its own AI capabilities, releasing its own platform called ToqanClaw earlier this year.

Business Day