Summers delivers Pick n Pay turnaround mandate, picks Sonn as next CEO

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Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers. The group announced on Tuesday that Spencer Sonn will become CEO-designate from February 2027. Picture:

Pick n Pay’s saviour, Sean Summers, has delivered on a crucial part of his comeback mandate: finding and preparing a successor to take on the formidable task of turning around the struggling retailer.

For a business targeting break-even only in 2029, the incoming CEO, Spencer Sonn, will inherit a business that has undergone major surgery but whose core supermarket operation is still carrying substantial losses.

The group announced on Tuesday that Sonn, a former MD of Woolworths South Africa Food and Woolworths New Zealand, will become CEO-designate from February 2027. Sonn will work alongside Summers during the transition before taking over as the CEO.

The appointment comes nearly three years after Summers returned from retirement in 2023 to lead Pick n Pay through a tumultuous period. His mandate also includes reshaping the balance sheet, store estate, and leadership structure and operating model.

According to investment analyst Chris Gilmour, the appointment showed that Pick n Pay had reached a point where it could move to the final stage of the turnaround. “It tells us the group is confident enough with turnaround progress to embark upon the final stage: succession,” he said.

Pick n Pay’s 2026 annual report shows that three of the six strategic priorities underpinning the turnaround, including recapitalisation, rebuilding leadership and people capability, and resetting the store estate, are now largely complete.

It tells us the group is confident enough with turnaround progress to embark upon the final stage: succession. — Chris Gilmour, investment analyst

The group raised R12.5bn through a two-step recapitalisation and a further R4.7bn through the partial sale of its Boxer stake in May. It also closed or converted a net 61 underperforming supermarkets. But the supermarket business remains loss-making, and the turnaround is not complete.

Pick n Pay’s core supermarket segment reported turnover of R73.6bn for the year to end-March, down 1.6%, partly because of the store closures and conversions. On a like-for-like basis, company-owned supermarket sales grew 3.9%, while franchise stores grew 0.9%.

The improvement in sales has not yet translated into profitability. The segment’s trading loss widened to R953m from R549m, while its trading loss after lease interest increased to R2bn.

Read: Pick n Pay names Spencer Sonn as CEO-designate

This contrasts sharply with its discount offering, Boxer, which was spun off and listed as a separate entity on the JSE in 2024. According to the report, Boxer produced a 5.7% trading profit margin and R2.6bn in trading profit, with its performance offsetting the Pick n Pay supermarket business’s losses, leaving the group with consolidated trading profit after lease interest of only R122m.

Pick n Pay has repeatedly pushed its break-even target from 2027 to 2029, citing the constrained consumer environment and the time required for turnaround initiatives to feed through to earnings.

For Summers, the succession appointment is directly linked to his long-term incentive structure. His 2024 restricted share award included a component tied to developing and implementing the CEO succession plan. The vesting date for that component was moved from February 2027 to February 2028 to align with his May 2028 retirement date.

Gilmour said the February 2027 handover gives Sonn time to learn the business alongside Summers before taking full responsibility. “Sonn needs to understudy Summers for at least a year before he’ll be confident enough to lead on his own.”

Sonn’s food and grocery background is particularly relevant as Pick n Pay tries to improve the performance of its core supermarket operation.

His appointment follows a similar leadership move at Woolworths, where food champion Sam Ngumeni was elevated to group CEO, taking over from Roy Bagattini. Ngumeni had been central to Woolworths’ food business, while Sonn previously had senior responsibility for Woolworths’ food operations in both South Africa and New Zealand.

The choice puts food retail expertise at the centre of the leadership of two of South Africa’s major food-focused retail groups, at a time when Pick n Pay is trying to restore its supermarket economics.

MP9 Asset Management chief investment officer Aheesh Singh said the appointment should be viewed as part of a transition rather than the conclusion of the turnaround.

“Sonn’s appointment is part of the transition of a business that has been through a major turnaround. Summers was brought back to steady the ship and did the heavy lifting,” he said. “By naming a successor now, Pick n Pay is being careful not to spook the market while also showing investors it is planning ahead of time.”

The remaining work in the turnaround includes improving like-for-like sales, further strengthening strategic partnerships and creating future-fit operating structures. A section 189A labour consultation launched in May to reduce store labour costs also been identified by the group as one of the most critical remaining turnaround steps.

“Any turnaround, especially one of Pick n Pay’s magnitude, takes time, and delays and snags are unavoidable. The group is still in the thick of it, but the tough decisions have been made and the ‘new’ Pick n Pay needs time to find its feet,” Singh said.

“Sonn comes on to take the plan to the finish line in what is really a marathon relay … What I’d want to see from Pick n Pay is improving store economics, stable operating cash flows and better margins.”

Business Day