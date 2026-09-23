WATCH | From ambition to execution: lessons for sustainable business growth

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For many entrepreneurs, growth is the obvious ambition. The harder question is whether the business is ready for it.

Expansion can bring new clients, markets and revenue, but it can also expose weaknesses. Systems are tested, cultures stretched, cash flow pressures increase and leaders face decisions at a scale they may not have encountered before.

The question of how businesses can prepare for sustainable growth was at the heart of the recent Capitec BizTalk event in Gqeberha, hosted in partnership with Business Day and Arena Events.

Emceed by broadcast journalist Refiloe Mpakanyane, the event featured insights from:

Riaan Klopper, executive head of Business Banking and the Business Support Centre at Capitec;

Karl Kumbier, executive for Business Banking at Capitec; and

Business owner Songezo Lubabalo Nayo, co-founder of Imvaba Energy Investment Group.

From left: Emcee Refiloe Mpakanyane with Capitec’s Karl Kumbier and Riaan Klopper at the Capitec BizTalk event in Gqeberha on September 3 2026. (Arena Events)

Their perspectives highlighted the practical challenges of building businesses that can expand without compromising the foundations that made them successful.

The central message was clear: sustainable growth is less about moving quickly and more about building the foundations to move confidently.

Growth starts with knowing what you do well

Expansion can tempt businesses to pursue every opportunity, from new products or clients to unfamiliar markets. But growth becomes counterproductive when a company expands faster than its ability to deliver consistently.

A more sustainable approach begins with understanding where the business has a genuine competitive advantage and building from that position.

For Nayo, this means grounding growth decisions in a clear understanding of clients, capabilities and the value the business creates.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited resources, becoming exceptionally good at serving a defined market can be more valuable than trying to be everything to everyone.

The challenge is to grow without diluting the proposition that attracted clients in the first place.

Infrastructure matters as much as ambition

A strong product and compelling vision do not necessarily mean a business is ready to scale.

As businesses grow, systems, processes, technology, people and financial controls become increasingly important.

Klopper and Kumbier’s insights from Capitec’s expansion into business banking illustrated how entering a new market requires more than launching a new offering. It requires the infrastructure, expertise and capabilities to serve a different client base effectively.

Capitec’s acquisition and integration of Mercantile Bank also illustrates another route to growth. Acquisitions can provide access to established expertise, clients and infrastructure, but they also create the challenge of integrating different systems, teams and organisational cultures.

For entrepreneurs, the broader lesson is that capital can accelerate growth, but it cannot be a substitute for organisational readiness.

Culture travels with the business

Expansion into new markets can also test whether a company can maintain its identity while adapting to different clients and community needs.

A strategy that works in one market may need to change elsewhere. Clients, employees, suppliers and local economies can bring different expectations, making culture a practical business consideration rather than an abstract corporate concept.

The strongest organisations establish clear values and standards while giving teams enough flexibility to respond to local realities.

Consistency, in other words, does not have to mean uniformity.

Bigger is not always better

The event’s speakers also challenged the assumption that successful businesses must continually expand.

Rapid growth can place pressure on finances, management capacity and operational systems. Continuing to expand under those conditions can increase risk rather than create value.

Consolidation can instead give a business time to strengthen its core, improve processes, stabilise cash flow and prepare for its next phase.

For Nayo and other entrepreneurs, knowing when to pause can be as important as knowing when to pursue an opportunity. Growth that looks impressive is not necessarily growth that creates sustainable value.

Understand the economics of your business

Growth brings greater demands on cash flow, and revenue and profitability do not always tell the full story.

More clients and locations can require additional stock, employees, infrastructure and upfront expenditure before the resulting revenue is realised.

Featured speaker Songezo Lubabalo Nayo (right) networks with guests at the Capitec BizTalk event in Gqeberha on September 3 2026. (Arena Events)

Entrepreneurs therefore need to understand the relationship between sales, margins, working capital and cash flow, and choose funding according to how their businesses actually operate.

The choice of funding partner should similarly extend beyond the amount of capital available. An understanding of the business model and its financial cycle can be important when navigating the pressures that accompany expansion.

Technology should solve a business problem

Artificial intelligence (AI) is adding another dimension to the growth conversation, particularly for businesses trying to do more with limited resources.

Technology can automate repetitive processes, analyse information and reduce administrative workloads, but its value ultimately depends on whether it addresses a genuine business need.

The more useful question for entrepreneurs may not be, “How can we use AI?” but rather, “Where is the business losing time, money or capacity, and can technology help solve that problem?”

Used effectively, technology can create capacity for people to focus on higher-value work, from client relationships and problem-solving to strategic decision-making.

Growth is an organisational test

Moving from a local business to a regional, national or international operation is more than a geographic shift. It is an organisational test.

Businesses must be able to maintain client experience, strengthen systems, manage finances, evolve their culture and lead effectively as complexity increases.

The overall message from the event’s speakers was not about whether businesses should grow quickly or slowly, but whether they are prepared to grow deliberately. That may mean entering new markets, investing in people, infrastructure or technology, or pausing expansion to strengthen the core.

Ultimately, growth is not measured by how far a business travels, but by whether it becomes stronger along the way.

Don’t miss the next Capitec BizTalk

Capitec BizTalk is a business-focused platform bringing financial expertise and entrepreneurial insights to a series of events designed to help South Africa’s small businesses thrive.

At each event, one business owner stands a chance to win a R50,000* advertising package that can be used across leading Arena Holdings titles, including Business Day, Sunday Times and TimesLIVE.

As part of the prize, the winner is also profiled in Business Day’s ‘Entrepreneurs with an Edge’ series, giving their business additional exposure to a wider audience.

Visit the Capitec BizTalk hub to stay updated on upcoming events and catch up on highlights and key takeaways from previous events.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.

*Ts and Cs apply.