Chinese firms seek more investment and partnerships in South Africa

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Chinese manufacturers are increasingly looking beyond simply exporting goods to South Africa, with some exploring setting up local factories, joint ventures and investment opportunities, according to Meorient International Exhibition COO Binu Pillai.

While South Africa continues to promote local production and procurement, Chinese manufacturers maintain a strong presence in many sectors, including electronics, building materials, furniture, household goods, energy storage and electric vehicle charging equipment.

Pillai was speaking at the 10th edition of the three-day Meorient International Exhibition trade fair at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, where more than 400 Chinese manufacturers are showcasing their products, and businesses from South Africa and other African countries meet potential suppliers.

Pillai said the exhibition had evolved beyond a platform for South African businesses to source imported products directly from Chinese factories. “There are some joint venture discussions which are happening because some of the companies want to put down roots in South Africa,” he said.

China’s manufacturing strength, particularly its large-scale supply chains and production capacity, are a competitive advantage, Pillai said, adding that this could also create opportunities for local businesses through investment and partnerships.

“Much of the manufacturing right now has got involvement from China in one way or another. So there are potential investments in a number of industries here,” he said.

He said some Chinese companies were looking at more than importing finished goods, including bringing capital into South Africa and establishing manufacturing operations.

The scale of trade facilitated through the exhibition shows the size of the commercial relationship. Pillai said about $750m was transacted at last year’s event, though organisers could not say how much of that ended up as longer-term investment or manufacturing activity.

Much of the manufacturing right now has got involvement from China in one way or another. So there are potential investments in a number of industries here. — Binu Pillai, Meorient International Exhibition COO

Pillai rejected the view that the purpose of the exhibition was to increase competition with South African producers, saying Chinese businesses could complement local industry through investment, raw materials and partnerships.

He also said concerns about quality and delivery problems associated with Chinese sourcing were less relevant today, arguing that buyers could visit factories or use independent quality-control agencies before placing orders.

The push towards local production comes against a longstanding policy effort to support South African businesses, including initiatives such as the Proudly South African campaign and the 2011 Local Procurement Accord.

At the same time, businesses are operating in a market where consumers have access to an increasing range of imported products. Gugu Mjadu, Business Partners executive GM for marketing and impact investing, said local identity on its own was not necessarily enough to build customer loyalty, particularly among younger consumers.

Research cited by Business Partners indicates that 86% of Gen Z South Africans say they are more likely to support brands that contribute to social or community causes.

For small and medium businesses, Mjadu said that could create an opportunity to differentiate themselves through visible contributions to their communities, including employment, local procurement and skills development.

The contrast is important as Chinese companies also explore the supply of inputs to local businesses.

Pillai said the next stage of the relationship could involve greater co-operation between Chinese manufacturers and South African businesses. “China wants to bring capital into the local market, which will be good for job creation,” he said.

Business Day