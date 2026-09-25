Jorge Mendes puts R21m of his money in Cell C shares

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Cell C boss Jorge Mendes has acquired R21m worth of the company’s shares, an apparent sign of the confidence the telecoms chief has in his company’s future and growth prospects.

Mendes acquired 792,187 ordinary shares in Cell C through a series of on-market transactions, committing R20.81m of his own money. The shares represent about 0.23% of the issued share capital.

Generally, a CEO buying stock in the company they oversee or operate is considered a strong vote of confidence. It signals the person with the most in-depth knowledge of the company believes its stock is undervalued and expects it to perform well in future.

For instance, Naspers/Prosus chief Fabricio Bloisi has acquired R500m worth of the group’s shares since stepping into the CEO’s office in mid-2024. Bloisi’s predecessor, Bob van Dijk, did something similar in early 2022 when he bought $10m (about R155m at the time) worth of Prosus shares.

In the case of Mendes, the purchases were made in two bundles within a four-day period. He bought 52,187 shares at R23 each on September 17 and another 740,000 at R26.50 each on September 21.

South Africa’s fourth-largest mobile operator is in a different shape from when Mendes crossed the floor from Vodacom in July 2023.

Blu Label Unlimited undertook a second recapitalisation, while the balance sheet has been strengthened through a series of moves to reduce debt and increase revenue.

Mendes has also strengthened the group’s leadership, convincing a number of seasoned executives from his former employer to be instrumental in turning around the business.

Earlier this month Cell C reported a 13.5% rise in revenue to R12.6bn for the year to end-May, with service revenue of R11.1bn. Headline earnings per share increased 57.4% to 2,338c.

Mendes said operationally, the business moved from recovery towards more deliberate growth.

Prepaid delivered a stronger performance, growing revenue by 9.7% year on year to about R5.8bn, supported by a recovery in the customer base and the normalisation of historical airtime discounts.