Absa’s Lopokoiyit targets Africa’s unbanked with tech-driven strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Absa’s head of personal and private banking, is using his experience in fintech to help grow the lender’s retail unit. Picture:

Absa sees opportunity at the intersection of traditional banking and financial technology (fintech) in Africa to grow its personal and private banking business.

The man tasked with driving this strategy is African fintech veteran Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, former CEO of the continent’s best-known mobile payments platform, Kenya’s M-Pesa.

Lopokoiyit, who joined Absa in April as CEO of personal and private banking, is now using his experience in fintech to help grow the lender’s retail unit. He told Business Day that technology and customer-centred approaches could help to reshape the lender’s retail in a big way.

“I spent 19 years disrupting banks, and that was my bread and butter. Now I’m running a bank,” he said in an interview.

According to Lopokoiyit, the fundamental use of money is changing, with African nations leading globally in the adoption of digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

A major priority for Absa is transitioning from a “product-driven organisation to a customer-driven organisation,” he said. “We have to fix the basics like onboarding journeys — the ease with which customers can use our services is number one.”

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit. (Supplied)

Despite South Africa being highly banked in certain sectors, Lopokoiyit said there were unpenetrated opportunities in the township and rural economies.

He said of Africa’s 900-million adults, only about 30% of them had a bank account. “There’s this whole other sector of the population that’s missing.”

Absa has been operating for more than 100 years, with a presence across 10 countries. It serves about 12-million customers, predominantly in South Africa.

He said fintech and mobile network operators capitalised on the unbanked “white spaces”, which helped drive financial inclusion in Kenya from 23% to more than 80%.

The competitive landscape is now highly varied, with non-traditional players, including supermarkets, offering banking services to their customers.

Lopokoiyit lauded PayInc’s PayShap platform, used by more than 6-million people in South Africa, as an example of how banks can create value in the prevailing environment.

Absa plans to rethink its physical footprint, moving away from large, costly branches towards differentiated points of presence suited to an increasingly digital customer base. In its most recent earnings report, the group said it recorded a 14% increase in users for its technology-backed channels.

The bank tracks digital adoption rates in its personal and private banking unit, noting that its active digital customer base grew 14% year on year to 5.4-million in the six months to end-June.

In that segment, South Africa grew 10% and other African regions 21%, “driven by digital onboarding improvements, enhanced app capabilities, targeted campaigns and ecosystem partnerships”.

The group introduced a new pan-African operating model as the next phase in the evolution of its organisational design.

Overall IT-related costs rose 7% in the period to R8.779bn, broken into a number of segments.

In the past year, the bank has signed a number of deals to beef up its digital offering. They include an agreement with Ripple to provide digital asset custody services to its customers in South Africa and one with Salesforce to expand its capability.

Ultimately, the strategy relies on disciplined implementation. Lopokoiyit said success will be judged on how well Absa is able to implement the strategy, not a set of well-laid-out plans.

“At the end of it all is execution, execution, execution. We need to be simpler, faster and more consistent in how our customers view their experience with us.”