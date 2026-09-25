Ransomware recovery costing SA organisations R17m on average: report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ransomware attacks involve hacking a company’s systems, stealing data and threatening to release that data unless a ransom is paid. File

Story audio is generated using AI

Recovering from a ransomware attack is costing organisations in South Africa R17m on average.

This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Sophos, which affirms that ransomware continues to be a major risk for businesses.

Ransomware attacks involve hacking a company’s systems, stealing data and threatening to release that data unless a ransom is paid. In some cases, attackers take control of important systems that can stop a business from operating until money is paid.

In its “State of Ransomware in South Africa 2026″ report, Sophos noted the average cost of recovering from a ransomware attack in South Africa was more than R17m, excluding any actual ransom payments. While this was down from R21m in 2025, “it remains a considerable financial burden”, said the firm.

The report is based on responses from 135 IT and cybersecurity leaders working at South African organisations that experienced attacks during the previous 12 months.

Among its findings, the firm said the median ransom demanded from South African organisations fell by 57%, from R16m last year to R6.8m. The median ransom payment decreased by 28% to about R5m.

Ransomware attacks frequently begin with an identity, device or security weakness that the organisation already knows exists — Pieter Nel, Sophos South Africa, regional head for Sadc

Sophos said 63% of ransomware incidents in South Africa resulted in data being encrypted over the past year, which is above the global average of 56% and an increase from the 60% reported by South African respondents in 2025.

According to Sophos, the connection between ransomware and identity-based attacks was “particularly pronounced” in South Africa.

Of the local organisations surveyed, 85% said their ransomware incident was the same event as their most significant identity attack during the year. This was significantly higher than the global average of 67%, said the report.

“Ransomware attacks frequently begin with an identity, device or security weakness that the organisation already knows exists,” said Pieter Nel, regional head for Sadc at Sophos South Africa.

“Compromised credentials allow criminals to appear as legitimate users, while unpatched vulnerabilities and exposed systems provide additional routes into the business. Addressing these risks requires strong identity controls, properly configured security technologies and enough skilled capacity to monitor and respond to threats.”

Findings from Sophos taken together with those from others in the field paint a concerning picture about the risk for organisations and individuals.

According to the Allianz Risk Barometer, cyberincidents — including ransomware attacks, data breaches and IT outages — are now the top global business risk.

A decade ago, only 12% of global respondents cited cyberattacks as a big concern. In 2025 that number surged to 38%.

The most effective response begins before the attack, by closing the gaps that allow criminals to enter the environment — Pieter Nel

Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies recently reported South African businesses, particularly those in the corporate sector, each face 1,863 attacks per organisation per week.

Fearing reputational damage, organisations in South Africa have generally been unwilling to disclose how much has been lost through cyberbreaches or to admit when they do take place.

To safeguard their information and data, Sophos recommends that organisations strengthen identity security by implementing an identity threat detection and response system, as well as enforcing multi-factor authentication across all access points.

It is also recommended that organisations regularly audit human and nonhuman credentials.

“These figures show the extent of the disruption ransomware continues to cause in South Africa,” said Nel.

“Once attackers are able to encrypt data, the organisation faces the immediate challenge of restoring systems, maintaining operations and managing the financial and human impact of the incident.

“The most effective response begins before the attack, by closing the gaps that allow criminals to enter the environment.”

In July JSE-listed technology group Mustek said it had hired external forensic experts to assess the extent of a recent cyberattack at one of its subsidiaries, Rectron.

At the time, the group said the attack affected “certain information technology systems and operations, in terms of which a third party unlawfully accessed certain data of Rectron, the extent of which is being determined”.

Business Day