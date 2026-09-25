Retailers expand in townships, but consumers say support falls short

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A consumer report has found that pressures facing township households go beyond the price of a product, including the effect of unreliable electricity and water on household decisions. Picture:

South Africa’s major retailers are stepping up efforts to serve cash-strapped township consumers, but many households still do not feel that brands are helping them cope with the rising cost of living, according to the 2026 Township CX Report.

The report, based on responses from 1,600 township residents, found only 20% believe brands helped them cope with daily challenges, while 91% think businesses should play some role when public services fail.

The findings come as retailers including Shoprite, Boxer and Pepkor have expanded their low-cost offerings, township footprints and services aimed at making everyday shopping more affordable.

Shoprite has expanded its Usave format, while Boxer has built its model around a smaller range of essential products, including maize meal, rice, oil and beans. Pepkor has continued to rely on its Pep and Ackermans brands, with a dense store network in townships, commuter nodes and rural towns.

But Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco and lead author of the report, said the pressures facing township households go beyond the price of a product.

One of the findings was the effect of unreliable electricity and water on household decisions. The report found 79% of respondents experience electricity outages at least once a month, while 55% experience monthly water interruptions.

Among households affected by power outages, some are changing what they buy because they cannot reliably store or prepare certain foods.

Mtati said the frequency of outages was one of the findings that stood out because of how much it can affect the way people shop and plan their lives.

The pressures also affect how consumers manage their shopping budgets. Some wait for specials or combination deals before doing their main shop. Others travel further to find better prices, split their shopping between retailers or make more frequent smaller purchases.

This means the cost of shopping can extend beyond the shelf price. Transport, time, product availability and the possibility of having to make another trip can all affect what a household spends.

The report found 61% of township consumers want more affordable everyday products, while quality remains important to 53%.

For retailers, this creates a demand for products that are both affordable and able to meet consumers’ expectations on quality. Mtati said consumers could still want a quality product even when they had very little money available to spend.

The findings come against a backdrop of easing inflation over the past two months. June’s headline inflation figure of 5% was followed by 4.3% in July and 4.4% in August.

But households are continuing to change their purchasing behaviour. NIQ South Africa data for the first quarter of 2026 shows consumers cutting back among many categories and moving towards cheaper products and promotions.

Traditional trade, including convenience stores and spaza-style outlets, has also benefited from more frequent top-up shopping, which can reduce the transport costs associated with larger shopping trips.

This puts the focus on a broader definition of affordability.

For a household dealing with unreliable electricity, water interruptions and transport costs, a cheaper product does not necessarily remove all the costs involved in getting it home and using it.

The report highlights a gap between what consumers expect from brands and what they believe brands currently provide. While 91% believe businesses should play some role when public services fail, only 20% say brands help them cope with their daily challenges.

Mtati said brands needed to understand township consumers beyond the immediate transaction and build longer-term relationships with communities.

The report argues this does not necessarily mean more corporate social investment. It can include making products more affordable, improving availability, offering relevant pack sizes and ensuring that promotions reflect the practical realities of township households.