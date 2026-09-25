What insurance does a small business actually need in South Africa?

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The right cover protects more than your assets. It can help keep your business moving when the unexpected happens.

Starting a business is exciting, but it is not without risks. The earlier you put the right safety in place, the better positioned you are to absorb unexpected shocks without derailing your progress.

A fire, theft or cyberattack can destroy value overnight. The harder question is what happens next: rent, salaries and supplier commitments continue while revenue is interrupted.

For a growing enterprise with limited reserves, that cash-flow loss can be more damaging than the initial event.

The short answer is that there is no universal starter pack to business insurance. A small South African business should prioritise four exposures: assets, income, liability, and goods or vehicles in transit.

Miway stresses that the correct mix should follow the operating model. This is the core decision behind business insurance, rather than a reason to insure every conceivable risk.

Assets are only the first layer

Property cover can protect buildings, stock, office contents, machinery and equipment against insured events such as fire, theft or storm damage, depending on the policy and limits.

Portable equipment may need all-risk cover, while company vehicles require commercial-use disclosure. Values should reflect replacement cost and be reviewed after expansion, equipment upgrades, stock growth or a move.

The cover many founders miss protects cash flow

Business interruption insurance is designed to protect lost income and continuing fixed costs when a business cannot trade after an event covered by the underlying policy.

It may respond to items such as lost operating profit, rent, salaries or utilities during the agreed recovery period, subject to the policy wording, insured event, limit and indemnity period.

It is not a guarantee against every slowdown. Ask which events trigger cover, whether utilities or key suppliers are included, how long rebuilding would take, and whether the sum insured reflects gross profit at risk. A six-month indemnity period is inadequate if machinery takes nine months to replace.

Liability follows how the business makes money

Liability cover protects a different part of the balance sheet. Public and product liability may respond when a third party alleges bodily injury or property damage connected to the business, its premises, products or completed work.

Professional indemnity, sometimes described as professional liability, is aimed at claims arising from negligent advice, errors or omissions in a professional service.

A retailer, consultant and contractor may all need liability protection for different reasons. Ask which promise to a customer could create the largest claim. Client contracts may also prescribe minimum limits, making cover commercially compulsory even where no universal statutory policy applies.

Online does not mean risk-free

E-commerce businesses can appear asset-light because the storefront is digital, but fulfilment remains physical. Stock may sit in a warehouse, laptops travel with staff, couriers carry customer orders, and payment or customer data creates a cyber exposure.

A disruption to logistics can quickly become a revenue and reputation problem.

For businesses that deliver or receive physical products, goods in transit cover can protect insured items against loss or damage while they are transported by road, subject to the route, address, limits and exclusions in the policy.

Cyber and data risks should be assessed separately, particularly where the business stores personal information or depends on a platform to trade.

Is business insurance compulsory in South Africa?

There is no single commercial insurance package that every South African business is legally required to purchase. Requirements depend on the law, industry, licences, financing agreements, leases and customer contracts that apply to the business.

However, an employer with one or more employees generally has obligations under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and must register with the Compensation Fund.

That protects workers against occupational injury or disease; it is not a substitute for cover on the employer’s assets, revenue or third-party liabilities.

Also check lender, landlord and client requirements. Finance agreements, leases or customer contracts may require specific cover or limits, making insurance commercially compulsory before it is legally compulsory.

How much does business insurance cost?

A national average premium is rarely useful. Pricing reflects the occupation, premises, security, values, turnover, vehicle use, claims history, limits, excesses and interruption period.

Compare both premium and excess with the loss the business can fund from cash. The best policy is not automatically the cheapest; its triggers, limits and recovery period should match the business’s survival risks.

Can business insurance premiums be tax-deductible?

Trade-related short-term insurance premiums may qualify as deductible expenditure where they meet the general requirements in section 11(a), read with section 23(g), of the Income Tax Act.

The Sars Tax Guide for Small Businesses explains the general deduction requirements. Treatment depends on the facts, and claim proceeds can also have tax consequences, so a tax practitioner should confirm the position.

A practical five-question risk test

What could stop revenue tomorrow? Identify the event most likely to prevent trading, from damaged premises or stolen equipment to a liability claim or system outage. How long would a realistic recovery take? Include approvals, replacement lead times, data restoration and customer recovery. Use this to set the interruption period and cash reserve. Which assets leave the insured premises? List laptops, tools, stock and goods in transit; premises cover may not follow an item automatically. Which customer promise could create liability? Consider products, advice, workmanship and data handling. Match the liability class and limit to the exposure. What changed since the last review? New staff, turnover, stock, vehicles, premises or services can make last year’s cover obsolete.

Protect the business model, not just the shopping list

The right policy protects scenarios that could threaten survival, using current values and a realistic recovery period. Combined with prevention, maintenance and continuity planning, it protects assets, cash flow and trust.

About the author: Rishai Neerachand is executive Head of Business Insurance at Miway.

This article was sponsored by Miway.