Malatsi withdraws plan for a national wholesale network operator

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Communications & digital technology minister Solly Malatsi has scrapped the government’s plan for a national wholesale network operator meant to foster competition in the industry. This means mobile operators will now have more radio frequency spectrum available to them at the next auction.

The government has sought to make a number of changes to South Africa’s ICT laws through the Electronic Communications Amendment (ECA) Bill, which is intended to give effect to the policy objectives of the national integrated ICT policy white paper, published in late 2016.

One of the most contentious issues has been network sharing. The state proposed a wholesale open access network (WOAN), under which operators that have invested in infrastructure would give part of it to an open-access network. Policymakers say it would help lower barriers for entry to the market.

Specific spectrum ― radio waves on which data and voice travels ― was set aside for this purpose and made unavailable to other industry players. However, Malatsi, as head of the department of communication & digital technologies, has decided not to continue with this agenda.

“The white paper’s proposal to reserve high demand spectrum for prior assignment to a single WOAN has not resulted in the licensing of a WOAN in the more than seven years since this policy was first issued, and the spectrum identified for that purpose has remained substantially unassigned,” the minister said in the government gazette on Friday.

“Having regard to that record, the domestic and international evidence … and the public interest in the timeous, efficient and productive use of a scarce national resource, the minister has determined that the continued reservation of that spectrum for prior assignment to a WOAN is no longer justified and has accordingly withdrawn the reservation.”

“The affected spectrum is therefore immediately available for licensing by [the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa)] … in a manner that gives effect to the objects of the ECA and the policy objectives set out in this policy.”

The WOAN was an attempt by the government to create a private sector-led wholesale operator that would compete with the industry’s two largest players, Vodacom and MTN.

Creating a separate open-access network had been at the heart of a government goal to roll out broadband access, and encourage small and big players alike to compete on services rather than the quality of the network.

The department said there is more value in having the spectrum auctioned and actually used, as opposed to reserving the precious resources indefinitely without concrete plans for the WOAN to come into effect, if at all.

“Radio frequency spectrum is a finite, scarce national resource. It is valuable to licensees and can assist in reducing the cost of network construction by increasing the amount of capacity in a network. Spectrum that remains unassigned is not a neutral holding position; it represents a continuing, foregone opportunity for coverage, competition and investment,” the department said.

Icasa reached a milestone in March 2022, raising R14.4bn in the country’s first spectrum auction since 2004/05.