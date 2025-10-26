Quantum Foods shares jump as trading conditions improve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shares in Quantum Foods rose sharply on Friday after it said it expects annual earnings to be as much as 78% higher as trading conditions show a marked improvement.

The poultry producer said in a trading statement that it expects headline earnings per share for the year ended September to be between 127.4c and 143.4c, an increase of 58%-78%.

Investors welcomed the news, with the share price closing up 13.64% at R8 on Friday, though in the year to date it is down 12.6%.

The group said it had benefited from improved throughput as a result of a recovery in its layer flock, increased feed sales volumes, higher day-old broiler and layer livestock sales, strong operational efficiencies, minimal load-shedding in SA, and improved performance from operations in Zambia and Uganda.

Though average egg selling prices remained relatively high, they decreased by about 17% from a year ago. This followed a recovery of the SA layer flock to levels above those observed in mid-2023, before the major bird flu outbreaks of 2023 and 2024.

Feed costs were relatively stable in the reporting period, the group said.

During the previous year the group experienced outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in SA, which affected birds to the value of about R37m.

The company’s egg supply was about 79% higher than a year ago, which enabled it to resume operations at the Pinetown egg packing station, which had been mothballed due to restricted supply.

Quantum continued to rebuild its layer flock, and the higher numbers contributed to improved farming efficiencies and better cost recovery.

An outbreak of HPAI at a Western Cape layer farm in September resulted in about 153,000 hens valued at R8.2m being destroyed.

The operational and financial performance of the broiler farming business was “excellent”, it said.

The feed business’ performance was supported by a recovery of volumes, particularly from the Pretoria feed mill. The production capacity expansion project at the Malmesbury feed mill is progressing well and remains on track, with production scheduled to commence in the second quarter of the 2026 financial year.

mackenziej@arena.africa