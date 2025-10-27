Astoria to make offer to shareholders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The board of Astoria Investment intends to make a conditional offer to shareholders to acquire their shares for R8.15 apiece and delist the company from the JSE and Mauritius Stock Exchange.

The board of Astoria Investment intends to make a conditional offer to shareholders to acquire their shares for R8.15 apiece and delist the company from the JSE and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM).

The investment group said on Monday that if the requisite approvals for the proposed delisting were obtained, it would declare a distribution of 7.4-million Goldrush Holdings preference shares to Astoria shareholders in the ratio of 12 for every 100 Astoria shares held, before the delisting.

Astoria said despite satisfactory growth of net asset value per share (Navps) since the suspension of trading in its shares was lifted in April 2021, the average discount at which they had traded relative to the disclosed Navps was 40%.

The closing market price of Astoria shares on October 24 was R6.01 per share, which is a 44% discount to the Navps at end-June. This means that Astoria is not able to use its shares as consideration for the purchase of investments without significantly diluting its current shareholders.

“This prevents it from meaningfully decreasing its expense ratio via a larger asset base. The result is a lack of liquidity of the shares and an ongoing discount to Navps,” it said.

Current market conditions, where most investment holding companies trade at significant discounts, despite being much larger, point to a continuation of the discount, it added.

The board has therefore determined that the continued listing of Astoria shares on the JSE and SEM no longer serves its intended purpose and is not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Over the past year, Astoria has exited or partially exited two of its investments and, consequently, has sufficient cash resources at its disposal. This made it an opportune time for the board to propose the offer to shareholders, it said.

For the quarter to end-September, Astoria has reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 67.16c, compared with 70.62c a year ago.

MackenzieJ@arena.africa