Pick n Pay cuts headline loss more than 45% at interim stage

Retailer Pick n Pay has began to show progress in its turnaround plan, delivering a 45.3% reduction in its headline loss at the interim stage.

The group, which has embarked on a number of initiatives to improve its profitability, reported a narrowing in its headline loss per share in the 26 weeks ended August to 59.77c from 136.6c a year ago.

Turnover was up 4.9% at R58.8bn, while trading profit grew 273.5% to R310m. The headline loss narrowed to R439m from R803m a year ago.

The group attributed the improvement to a 4.8% increase in like-for-like sales in company-owned supermarkets and 1.7% for franchise supermarkets and Pick n Pay segment gross profit margin recovery.

Another strong performance from Boxer also contributed to the improvement.

Group net finance costs decreased 44.8% to R627m, reflecting the net impact of the positive funding interest swing and a 3.9% increase in net lease interest, where Boxer’s relatively high lease interest growth, driven by the store rollout, was offset by a reduction in Pick n Pay.

The group said the first half saw steady progress in its profit recovery.

“Boxer’s strong first-half financial year 2026 performance was the result of outstanding operational execution, and Boxer will continue to drive its store rollout as it captures its substantial long-term structural growth opportunity,” it said.

Within Pick n Pay, the project to exit unprofitable stores has been successfully executed, with 65 loss-making, company-owned supermarkets expected to have been closed or converted by the end of the 2026 financial year.

“This, taken together with stores that have become profitable, or have good prospects of becoming so, means that this leg of the strategic plan will largely be concluded by the end of the financial year,” it said.

Pick n Pay Clothing opened its 400th stand-alone store as it expanded its reach and delivered further market share gains, with turnover growth of 12%.

Online sales recorded solid double-digit growth, underscoring the group’s growing competitiveness in the digital retail space, it added.

