Kumba maintains full-year guidance as sales rise

Kumba Iron Ore has kept its full-year guidance unchanged as it reported a 7% rise in sales in the third quarter, thanks to improved logistics stability.

“This positions us well to deliver on our market guidance for the full year 2025,” said CEO Mpumi Zikalala, who described the production and sales performance as “solid”.

The Anglo unit said strong steel margins underpinned Chinese iron ore demand in the third quarter, keeping prices elevated despite an ample supply of steel.

For the year to date, Kumba achieved an average realised free-on-board (FOB) export price of $94 per wet metric tonne (wmt), 12% above the average benchmark iron ore price of $84/wmt.

Total production decreased by 2% to 9.2-million tonnes in the quarter ended September due to plant maintenance interventions at Sishen ahead of the main tie-in of the ultra-high-dense-media-separation (UHDMS) project in 2026.

A 6% decrease in Sishen’s production was partly mitigated by an 8% increase in Kolomela’s output. Total sales increased by 7% to 9.6-million tonnes, reflecting improved rail performance.

Kumba is on track to deliver on the full-year 2025 waste mining and production guidance of 166-million tonnes to 182-million tonnes and 35-million tonnes to 37-million tonnes, respectively, it said.

Sishen’s unit cost is expected to end the year within guidance of between R510 per tonne and R540 per tonne. At Kolomela, the increase in production could potentially result in the unit cost improving to below the full-year guidance of between R430 per tonne and R460 per tonne, it said.

Ore railed to port increased by 12% to 10.2-million tonnes, demonstrating improved rail stability facilitated by the collaborative partnership between the Ore User’s Forum and Transnet on the ore corridor restoration programme.

As a result of improved rail stability and port stock levels and the successful completion of the annual logistics maintenance, sales volumes are expected to end the year closer to the upper end of the guidance of 35-million tonnes to 37-million tonnes.

Iron ore prices were supported by improved profitability in China, due to lower raw material input costs, Kumba added.

“Our UHDMS technology project to treble Sishen’s premium-grade iron ore product volumes remains a strategic priority, given the margin enhancement we expect it to bring. We continue to make good progress on the construction of the first coarse and fines modules, as well as the modular substation,” said Zikalala.

