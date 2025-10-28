We Buy Cars expansion pays off as earnings set to rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We Buy Cars expects its full-year headline earnings to more than double, the buyer and seller of pre-owned cars said on Tuesday.

Headline earnings for the year to end-September are expected be more than 100% higher at R929m-R946.2m compared with R343.9m before. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to be 222.3c-226.9c from 91.7c before, the group said in a statement.

The group prefers core headline earnings to measure and benchmark the underlying performance of the business. Core headline earnings are headline earnings adjusted for non-recurring or non-cash items that may distort the financial results from period to period.

Core headline earnings are expected to rise 12%-17% to R917.2m-R958m and core HEPS by 0.8%-6% to 219.2c- 230.1c.

The group said 83.185-million new shares issued in February, March and April 2024 had an unfavourable effect on the core HEPS for the 2025 financial year. They were issued in terms of the pre-listing capital raise ahead of the company’s listing on the JSE in April 2024.

There were no EPS or HEPS adjustments for the year to end-September 2025, other than a loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment of R2.2m. However, HEPS for the previous period were affected by one-off professional, legal and JSE listing fees totalling R45m and the call option derivative asset of R426.5m relating to the pre-listing call options on the founders’ 25.1% shareholding in the group.

The fair value loss on derecognition of the call option derivative was one-off in nature, non-core and had no cash flow impact, it said.

Though no reasons were given for the expected increase in full-year earnings, the group had noted at the halfway stage that it had experienced higher volumes and selling prices, improved margins and cost efficiencies driven by economies of scale. Investment and enhancements to the technology platform resulted in operational efficiencies and margin improvements.

At the release of its interim results, the group said it had made progress towards its goal of buying and selling 23,000 vehicles per month by 2028.

Among the highlights of the first half were the addition of 10 new buying pods, bringing the group’s national footprint to 93 across the country, and the successful relocation of the Pietermaritzburg supermarket to a larger site with 300 parking bays. It also expanded capacity at the group’s George, Polokwane, the Dome, Johannesburg South, Riverhorse Valley, and Gqeberha facilities.

The group will release results on November 17.

