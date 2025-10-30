Datatec’s earnings boosted by strong demand for tech solutions and services

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Datatec has reported a doubling in its headline earnings per share (HEPS) at the halfway stage of its financial year, as it continues to see good demand for its technology solutions and services worldwide .

The group reported a 2.9% increase in revenue to $1.83bn for the six months ended August as gross invoiced income rose 9.4% to $4.09bn.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were 35.6% higher at $139m, while headline earnings per share rose to 22c from 10.5c before.

An interim dividend of R1.75 was declared, up 133.3% from a year ago.

During the first half, the group experienced continued margin expansion and strong profit growth trajectory in Westcon, while strong operating leverage in Logicalis International drove an “excellent performance”, it said.

It also saw a considerably improved financial performance in Latin America.

“I am pleased to report another period of outstanding operational execution and financial performance. Continued margin expansion and strong operating leverage supported further improvement in the quality of Datatec’s earnings,” said CEO Jens Montanana.

He added that AI continued to drive generational change in infrastructure required for data centres, networks and cybersecurity demand.

The modernisation of IT infrastructure is supporting hybrid-cloud driving managed services and new generation of product and SaaS [software as a service] sales.

“IT complexity is increasing rapidly, and the significant rise in interconnected digital communities is driving infrastructure demand, while the ongoing trend toward more software and services offers expanding margins, all promising better performance in financial year 2026,” Montanana added.

Datatec said the current trading conditions were marked by a higher proportion of software and services at increased margins, along with rapidly growing IT complexity that drives strong demand for its specialised services and expertise.

Tight cost controls were improving gross profit to Ebitda conversion.

“We expect improved full-year financial performance across all our divisions, when compared to the previous financial year,” it added.

“AI-ready IT and network infrastructure will become essential for most businesses. For our industry, this will also drive faster networking, distributed data centres, more local computing and increased cyber threats, all of which should continue to benefit the group,” it said.

