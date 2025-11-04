Pepkor concludes acquisition of Legit, sister companies in R1.7bn deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pepkor says the acquisition of Retailability brands has been concluded after securing relevant regulatory and competition approvals. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Retailer Pepkor says the acquisition of Retailability brands has been concluded after securing relevant regulatory and competition approvals.

The group, which announced the deal in March, has acquired Legit, Swagga, Style, and Boardmans from Retailability to expand its portfolio and build scale.

The acquisition strengthens Pepkor’s push into the adult apparel market, particularly womenswear, after years of dominance in baby and schoolwear.

“These businesses will be incorporated into the Pepkor Speciality business unit, adding significant scale and expanding its product offering in the adult wear market, especially in womenswear through the Legit brand,” it said.

“The acquisition of the Swagga and Style businesses will deliver strong synergistic benefits, accelerating the expansion of the group’s store portfolio and further supports Pepkor’s ambitions to grow its share in the adult wear market. The Boardmans online brand, which operates in the homeware product segment, will be incorporated into the Pepkor Lifestyle business.”

The R1.7bn deal will add 469 stores to its Pepkor Specialty base taking the total to more than 1,400.

“We are delighted to have successfully concluded this transaction. This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for these businesses under the custodianship of Pepkor. As we move into the integration phase, we look forward to harnessing the strengths of these businesses within the Pepkor Speciality and broader Pepkor ecosystem,” said Pepkor emerging businesses CEO Tyron Vieira.