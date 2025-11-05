Cell C heads for JSE listing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes during the Blue Label Telecoms annual financial results presentation at its head office in Sandton Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Blue Label Unlimited made the long-anticipated announcement on Wednesday of its intention to list Cell C Holdings on the main board of the JSE.

The listing will involve an offering of existing shares by The Prepaid Company (TPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Label, by way of a private placement to qualified investors, subject to market conditions and to JSE approval.

Together with the listing, an offer will be made for the sale of shares held by TPC to selected prospective investors, intended to raise gross proceeds of about R7.7bn and the allocation of R2.4bn of shares to an empowerment vehicle.

Application will be made to admit the shares to listing and trading on the JSE in the telecommunications services sub-sector of the JSE list.

At the date of listing, Cell C group will comprise Cell C Holdings and its subsidiaries, including Cell C and Comm Equipment.

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes said the decision to pursue a listing on the JSE marked a significant and exciting step in Cell C’s growth story.

“While Cell C is already owned by a listed entity and has operated within that framework, the separate listing of the company will enable the group to streamline its balance sheet, reinforce its growth strategy and strengthen its competitive positioning of business segments.

“The listing is expected to be an enabler of our strategy, as it will elevate the Cell C brand, enhance access to capital to sustain growth, instil public transparency and market discipline, and enhance the group’s profile with all stakeholders,” Mendes said.

Ahead of the much anticipated IPO, the group has undergone restructuring to facilitate the separation of Cell C from Blue Label through the formation of the consolidated group for purposes of the listing.

The restructuring would also greatly simplify Cell C’s capital structure, ensuring the group was well positioned to achieve future success in the publicly listed environment, it said on Wednesday.