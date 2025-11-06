Sibanye’s earnings boosted by higher metals prices, operational stability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sibanye Stillwater has delivered a strong financial performance in the September quarter, with earnings boosted by higher metals prices and greater operational stability after the restructuring undertaken in the past two years.

CEO Richard Stewart, who took over from Neal Froneman on October 1, said the stable operating performance from all group operations underpinned a strong financial performance, which, combined with higher commodity prices, resulted in a 198% increase in group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to R9.9bn for the quarter ended September.

All operations contributed positively on an operating cost and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) basis, except for the Sandouville nickel refinery in France, which is currently ramping down production to be placed on care and maintenance.

Stewart added that the higher earnings reflected the significant leverage of the group to higher precious metal prices, which have continued to rise in the fourth quarter.

“In an uncertain macroeconomic and sociopolitical environment, change is inevitable, and heightened commodity price volatility should be expected in the near term. Despite the volatility, the outlook for precious metal prices remains constructive for the balance of 2025 and into 2026,” he said.

He said the uncertain macroeconomic and sociopolitical outlook and disruptive global changes were supportive for gold as a perennial safe-haven asset. The recent rally in PGM prices has largely been driven by increased investment demand and restocking, driven by similar macro uncertainty, but longer term are supported by positive market fundamentals, he added.

Its SA PGM operations produced 493,863oz, 4% higher year on year and 15% higher quarter on quarter. Consistent delivery combined with commendable cost control and a 36% higher basket price underpinned earnings.

The group’s SA gold operations (including DRDGOLD) reported an improved operating performance and 35% higher average gold price. Production, at 137,637oz, was in line with production for the third quarter of 2024. The Driefontein and Beatrix operations recovered from challenges, which affected the first half.

Production from the US PGM operations was in line with the planned outcomes of the Q4 2024 restructuring and increased by 6% from the second quarter.

“The return to profitability by the US PGM operations validates our decision to restructure these strategic operations in discrete phases since mid-2022,” it said.

The group kept its annual operating guidance unchanged with all operations anticipated to meet guidance for 2025.