TFG profit drops despite solid sales boost from White Stuff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Foschini Group (TFG) has reported a decline in profit at the halfway stage of its financial year, despite double-digit revenue growth driven by its acquisition of UK fashion retailer White Stuff and a strong surge in online sales.

Group revenue for the six months ended September rose 12.2% to R31.4bn, with sales up 12.7%, the group said in a statement on Friday.

Attributable profit declined to R944m from R1.198bn before, and operating profit fell 9.9%, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were 21.3% lower at 292.6c.

An interim dividend of 130c a share was declared, 18.8% lower than last year.

The group said it has tightened capital management amid subdued demand and higher costs.

Group online sales were a standout, rising 55.3% to make up nearly 15% of total retail sales, up from 10.7% a year ago. In SA, online sales through TFG’s Bash platform grew 40.2%, reflecting the group’s continued digital drive.

TFG said clearance markdowns on winter stock and soft consumer spending led to a negative operating leverage despite tight cost control.

The group said SA, which makes up about two-thirds of total sales, saw revenue growth of 5.3%. Clothing sales rose 4.2%, homeware 9.3%, and beauty 23.6%. However, inflation, weak GDP growth, and heavy discounting reduced segmental earnings by 9.7%.

TFG London was the standout performer with growth of 69% in pound terms, boosted by the inclusion of White Stuff, which performed strongly with 12.5% sales growth. Excluding the acquisition, UK sales rose just 0.7%, reflecting ongoing economic weakness. Online sales now contribute 43.3% of total UK turnover.

In Australia sales decreased 0.5% in local currency as consumers tightened spending, while operating profit fell 18.4%.

TFG said it expected trading to remain challenging across its markets but said it would focus on operational resilience, prudent capital allocation and leveraging digital strengths.

“We are taking clear, deliberate actions to manage costs, optimise our store footprint and build resilience into the business while advancing growth platforms like Bash, womenswear and beauty. Our focus is on execution and stability through this cycle,” CEO Anthony Thunström said.