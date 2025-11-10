Telkom’s first-half earnings to double

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Telkom expects its first-half earnings from continuing operations to double, the group said on Monday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the six months to end-September are expected to rise to 301.1c-315.8c from 146.9c a year ago.

The group said the increase was due to the one-off expenses in the previous period relating to the after-tax impact of R451m for the derecognition loss of the Telkom Retirement Fund and the after-tax impact of R117m relating to restructuring costs.

Continued underlying operating performance as well as focused structural cost containment have contributed to the earnings growth.

HEPS from total operations are expected to increase 57%-65%. Total operations included Swiftnet in the previous period, which was disclosed as a discontinued operation and the sale was concluded in the 2025 financial year, it said.

The group will release its earnings on November 18.