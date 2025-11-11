Premier Group on track to benefit from Aeroton mega-bakery project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Group has reported a strong performance at the halfway stage, with its Millbake division the main driver of growth.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September were 27.9% higher at 560c, while operating profit grew by 17% to R1.1bn.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased by 13.6% to R1.3bn.

An interim cash dividend of 159c per share was declared.

The group, which produces brands such as Blue Ribbon bread and Snowflake flour, reported moderate revenue growth of 6.4% against deflation in global grain prices, including maize and rice.

The Millbake division, which comprises 83% of revenue, was the main driver of growth, with an increase in revenue of 6.0%. The Groceries and International division grew revenue by 8.1%.

The commissioning of Phase 1 of the Aeroton mega-bakery project is on track for mid-November, with Phase 2 expected in February 2026.

“This significant undertaking is expected to meaningfully enhance efficiencies and economies of scale and to fundamentally improve the quality of the bread Premier offers to its consumers in the inland region. In addition, the speed and performance of the new lines will alleviate substantial capacity pressure in the region,” it said.

Management intends to focus on maintaining the momentum achieved in the first half of the year, continuing to build scale in its operations and realising maximum throughput with high levels of operational efficiency.

“After three years of patiently waiting for the completion of the new Aeroton bakery, its benefits will start to flow through in the second half of the year. Together with the numerous other capital programmes across the business, the efficiency and scale of our substantial infrastructure investments are expected to yield benefits progressively over the coming years,” it said.

In October, Premier announced its firm intention to acquire RFG Holdings by means of a share swap that will result in RFG shareholders owning about 22.5% of the enlarged Premier Group.

“We look forward to the approval and implementation of the RFG transaction before the end of this financial year. RFG’s portfolio of branded and private label food products will broaden Premier’s food basket and open up further opportunities to enhance efficiencies through business integration over the coming years,” it said.

Premier said it planned to commence a general share repurchase programme and would repurchase shares at up to R154 per share, being the reference price of the RFG transaction.