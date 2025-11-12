Standard Bank expands into Egypt to tap Middle East–Africa trade flows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From left: Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Africa Regions and Standard Bank Offshore, Luvuyo Masinda, CE of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Standard Bank Group, Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group, and Rassem Zok, CEO of MENA and chief representative officer in the Egypt office. Picture: Supplied

Standard Bank’s top brass — including group CEO Sim Tshabalala, head of African regions and offshore Lungisa Fuzile, and corporate and investment banking chief Luvuyo Masinda — descended on Egypt on Wednesday to mark the opening of the group’s new representative office there.

Masinda, who heads the unit that accounts for nearly half of the group’s earnings, said the move to open the office in Cairo was only the beginning as the group looks to capture inflows from the Middle East to Africa.

“With the balance sheet that we have, Egypt is an attractive market for us to enter. We chose to make that entry point through a representative office initially. This allows us to really understand the market and build credibility, and if opportunities still exist, we would convert that into something more meaningful,” Masinda said.

“What our rep licence allows us to do today is to provide and learn the market, meet regulators and clients and support those clients, particularly Egyptian corporates doing business in Sub-Saharan Africa, and support some of the cross-border activity into Egypt.

“By way of an example, we entered Ivory Coast in a similar manner. We initially went in with a rep office, and when we got confidence in the market, we converted the office into a branch and later into a full banking licence.”

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, said in August that it had received regulatory approval to open a representative office in Egypt, taking its presence in Africa to 21 countries as it pursues money flows from Gulf states into the fast-growing East Africa.

This is as Gulf Co-operation Council states increasingly become an important part of Africa’s economic infrastructure.

The Gulf Co-operation Council is a political and economic alliance of six oil-rich Middle Eastern countries — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman — established in Riyadh 44 years ago.

The Middle Eastern countries have also been aggressive in pursuing critical minerals in Africa. Standard Bank Africa Regions, which with the inclusion of Egypt takes the portfolio to 20 countries outside its main market of SA, has become important to the group’s earnings, contributing 41% to earnings in the six months to end-June.

Tshabalala said the opening of the office recognised Egypt’s role as a vital gateway in Africa’s north-south trade corridor.

“This expansion reflects Standard Bank’s belief in Egypt’s growing role as an investment and logistics hub, aligned with the country’s Vision 2030 and Africa’s broader development agenda,” said Tshabalala.

“Our new representative office will act as a vital conduit to connect Egyptian corporates, investors and multinationals with opportunities across Standard Bank’s footprint spanning 21 countries in Africa.”

Rassem Zok, CEO of Middle East and North Africa at Standard Bank, who will also double up as chief representative officer of the Egypt office, said: “With more than 163 years of connecting Africa to global markets, Standard Bank brings a unique combination of local insight and pan-African expertise, empowering clients in Egypt to seize new opportunities while navigating the evolving regional landscape.”