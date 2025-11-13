Premier drives Brait’s net asset value up 5%

Brait has reported a rise in investment value driven by strong growth at food producer Premier and a recovery at Virgin Active.
Brait’s net asset value per share, its key reporting metric, rose 5% to R3.21.
The investment holding company said in a statement on Thursday that the increase was due to the continued operational strength of Premier and the ongoing turnaround at Virgin Active, which together account for more than 90% of its total assets.
Premier, which recently announced a planned merger with RFG Holdings, recently posted a strong set of results, with revenue up 6.4% to R10.3bn and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rising 13.6% to R1.3bn.
The group said headline earnings per share jumped almost 28%, supported by strong performance across its core MillBake division and a sharp drop in debt. Premier’s improved cash generation allowed it to declare an interim dividend and launch a share buyback programme.
Virgin Active, Brait’s largest investment, continued to recover. The international gym operator reported a 45% increase in ebitda, with revenue up 15% in SA and 12% in the UK. The company increased capital spending to refurbish clubs and open new ones, as it pushes to lift membership and strengthen yields.
Brait’s smaller asset, UK-based fashion retailer New Look, remained under pressure from the tough retail environment, with revenue down 2%, it said. However, cost savings and restructuring lifted its ebitda by 34%, showing early signs of stabilisation.
“The strategy remains to unlock value and optimise the asset base to return capital to shareholders,” Brait said.
In April, Brait repurchased £10m of its convertible bonds at a discount to their par value. Following those repurchases, £133.6m of the convertible bonds remain outstanding. It also has available cash and facilities of aoout R700m.
