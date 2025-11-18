Ackerman family’s control in Pick n Pay drops sharply after R1.6bn share sale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pick n Pay founders, the Ackerman family, has reduced its control of the group after selling an 8.5% stake in the retailer through an accelerated bookbuild that raised about R1.6bn.

The family on Monday offloaded 64-million ordinary shares at R25.50 each, a 6.4% discount, as part of a move to settle the third-party funding it raised to support Pick n Pay’s restructuring and recapitalisation last year, the group said.

The sale triggers the cancellation of 105-million “B” shares linked to the placement shares, stripping them of further voting rights.

As a result, the family’s influence over the retailer will decrease with voting control dropping from 49% to 36.8%, while economic interest will fall from 26.7% to 18.2%.

Pick n Pay said the family would retain 135.3-million ordinary shares and had agreed not to sell more shares for 90 days.

The latest dilution comes as the retailer undergoes one of the biggest governance shake-ups in its history. Earlier this year, Gareth Ackerman stepped down as chair of the group, letting go of decades of family leadership.

During his final AGM, he said that though family members had held advisory roles, they had stepped back from direct executive involvement for several years, leaving day-to-day operations to professional management. At that point, the family had already reduced its voting stake from 52% to 49%.

Despite the continued scaling back, the Ackermans say they remain committed to Pick n Pay’s turnaround under CEO Sean Summers. The family supported last year’s rights offer with R1.1bn and backed the separate listing of Boxer Retail as part of the restructuring.

Recently, the group showed a vote of confidence in Summers for his turnaround efforts, officially handing him ownership of half of the 4-million performance-based shares he was awarded last year. The company said that 2-million shares to the value of R56.6m vested at the end of October after two pillars of the turnaround strategy were successfully implemented.

The pillars, including a new leadership and operational structure, form a part of the group’s multi-year plan to restore the struggling core Pick n Pay business to profitability after it failed to adapt to changes in the sector, leading to billions in losses, a failed Ekuseni strategy and a loss of market share.

“The board views this vesting as an important milestone in the delivery of Pick n Pay’s turnaround plan, marking the achievement of foundational structural and leadership objectives that underpin the next phase of the multi-year strategy,” Pick n Pay said.