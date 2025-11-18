Ackerman sell-down not a sign of trouble, says analyst

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ackerman family’s decision to sell an 8.5% stake in Pick n Pay should not be seen as a warning sign about the retailer’s future, according to MP9 Asset Management chief investment officer Aheesh Singh, who says investors are far more focused on the progress of the turnaround than on changes in ownership.

(Dorothy Kgosi )

This week, the founding family sold 64-million shares in a R1.6bn accelerated bookbuild, cutting their voting power from 49% to 36.8% and reducing their economic interest to just more than 18%. The sale also triggers the cancellation of more than 100-million B shares that carried voting rights.

Singh said the share sale was driven purely by debt repayment linked to last year’s recapitalisation and did not reflect concern about the retailer’s prospects.

“This reduction in shareholding is not an indication of concern. The family is selling shares to repay debt. They remain one of the largest shareholders and still have a meaningful stake,” he said.

According to Singh, the market is focused squarely on whether Pick n Pay’s turnaround under CEO Sean Summers continues to show momentum. “Investors are watching the turnaround more than the share sale. They want steady signs of progress in trading, margins and cash flow. The ownership change sits in the background.”

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers (Supplied)

While the drop in the family’s influence was significant, Singh said it would not affect the direction of the turnaround or Summers’ mandate. “Summers has been running the plan in the way he believes is needed, and the family has backed him.”

He said Pick n Pay’s competitive position would be shaped by operational improvements, including store upgrades and supply chain fixes, rather than by who holds the most shares.

The family on Monday offloaded 64-million ordinary shares at R25.50 each, a 6.4% discount, as part of a move to settle the third-party funding it raised to support Pick n Pay’s restructuring and recapitalisation last year, the group said.

Investors are watching the turnaround more than the share sale. They want steady signs of progress in trading, margins and cash flow. The ownership change sits in the background. — Aheesh Singh, MP9 Asset Management chief investment officer

Pick n Pay said the family would retain 135.3-million ordinary shares and had agreed not to sell more shares for 90 days.

The latest dilution comes as the retailer undergoes one of the biggest governance shake-ups yet. Earlier this year, Gareth Ackerman stepped down as chair of the group, relinquishing decades of family leadership.

During his final AGM, he said that though family members had held advisory roles, they had stepped back from direct executive involvement for several years, leaving day-to-day operations to professional management. At that point, the family had already reduced its voting stake from 52% to 49%.

Despite the continued scaling back, the Ackermans say they remain committed to Pick n Pay’s turnaround under Summers. The family supported last year’s rights offer with R1.1bn and backed the separate listing of Boxer Retail.

Recently, the group showed a vote of confidence in Summers for his turnaround efforts, officially handing him ownership of half of the 4-million performance-based shares he was awarded last year. The company said that 2-million shares to the value of R56.6m vested at end-October after two pillars of the turnaround strategy were implemented.

The pillars, including a new leadership and operational structure, form a part of the group’s multiyear plan to restore the struggling core Pick n Pay business to profitability after it failed to adapt to changes in the sector, leading to billions in losses, a failed Ekuseni strategy and a loss of market share.

“The board views this vesting as an important milestone in the delivery of Pick n Pay’s turnaround plan, marking the achievement of foundational structural and leadership objectives that underpin the next phase of the multiyear strategy,” Pick n Pay said.

Also read:

Pick n Pay races to close digital gap as rivals pull ahead

Pick n Pay eyes Botswana growth with new convenience stores

CHRIS GILMOUR: Summers is a great South African with an unenviable task

Pick n Pay CEO rewarded with R56.6m in shares as turnaround advances

Shoprite thrives while SA’s grocery market shifts