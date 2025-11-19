Gold Fields projects R340bn cash flow, plans special dividends

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gold Fields has laid out an ambitious growth plan for the next five years, a period it projects will see it rake in about $20bn (R343bn) in cash flow from operations, with shareholders set for multibillion-rand special dividends.

The group is also planning to spend about $2bn in discretionary investments over the next five years as it looks to use the cash windfall from record gold prices to build a business for the future, with the discretionary set to support the group’s target 2.5-million to 3-million ounce production profile well beyond 2030.

This, as the gold miner says, has a clear pathway to producing 3-million ounces of gold a year by 2030.

“The core thing from our cash flow from operating activities is to do three main things: first, it is to invest in our assets to ensure safe, reliable and cost-effective operations. We also want to maintain our investment credit rating and to pay a sector-leading base dividend,” CFO Alex Dall told investors at the group’s capital markets day.

The group plans to spend about $6bn in base dividends in the five-year planning period, excluding $500m in special dividends, share buybacks, or a combination of the two it plans to pay to shareholders in the next two years.

“We are going to generate strong cash flows over the next five years, and we are confident that we will be able to deliver on all our capital allocation priorities, including investing in our future, delivering sector-leading returns, and building balance sheet flexibility,” Dall said.

Gold Fields is doubling down on investing in the Windfall project in Canada with conservative assumptions for first gold in 2029, with upside for 2028 dependent on approvals.

In October 2024, Gold Fields acquired Osisko Mining, with 100% ownership of the Windfall Project and the extensive surrounding exploration camps in Canada’s Quebec province.

Top 10

Windfall was previously jointly and equally owned by Gold Fields and Osisko. It consists of three key properties: the Windfall project and the Urban-Barry and Quévillon exploration properties.

Windfall is among the largest gold deposits in Canada and a top 10 gold deposit globally by head grade. It is said to be Canada’s second-largest undeveloped gold mine by value, according to a 2022 feasibility study. Gold Fields plans to spend at least $1.7bn on the mine in the five-year planning period.

Group CEO Mike Fraser said the investments the company is making across its operations are meant to ensure the sustainability of the group.

“The investments we are making in the next five years are to set ourselves up for the longer term. What we can see is that our business has a very clear pathway to the upper 3-million ounces by the end of the decade.”

