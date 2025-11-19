Nepi Rockcastle sees 12% income rise amid strong demand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nepi Rockcastle reported that it is on track to meet its full-year guidance, buoyed by strong retailer demand and a deep development pipeline that continues to underpin its earnings momentum across Central and Eastern Europe.

The group reported on Wednesday that net operating income for the first nine months of the year rose 12.3% to €461.3m (R9.2bn) from €410.6m a year earlier, supported by rental uplift, indexation and solid tenant trading.

“Tenant sales grew broadly in line with inflation, while average basket size outpaced it. In Romania, higher VAT rates in the third quarter of 2025 weighed on consumer spending and slowed sales,” the group said.

The group reaffirmed its guidance from August and said distributable earnings per share for 2025 are expected to be 2.5% to 3% higher than in 2024, with the 90% dividend payout ratio unchanged.

“The €500m green bond issue in September, which was heavily oversubscribed, further strengthened the balance sheet and positions us well to manage our debt maturity profile. Our late 2024 acquisitions of Magnolia Park and Silesia City Centre in Poland have proved excellent additions to the portfolio and are clear drivers of our growth story," the group said.

The proceeds were used to manage upcoming debt maturities in October 2026 and July 2027, with €250m refinanced from each tranche, it said.

Like-for-like net operating income rose 4.4% year-on-year, supported by rental indexation, uplifts, higher short-term income and disciplined cost management. The group’s performance was further boosted by its renewable energy business, which contributed €9m, a 23% increase on the €7.3m reported in the first nine months of 2024, it said.

Tenant turnover rose 3.5% like-for-like for the period, even as footfall dipped slightly by 0.6%. Average spends per visitor climbed 9% overall, buoyed by higher basket sizes at the two large Polish acquisitions last year, and increased 4.6% on a like-for-like basis.

The group’s occupancy cost ratio fell to 12.7% for the first nine months of 2025, down from 13.1% in the first half, while the European Public Real Estate Association retail vacancy rate remained low at 1.6% at quarter-end. Collection rates stayed strong at 99%, reflecting healthy tenant trading across the portfolio.

The group’s investment in its energy business is already generating double-digit returns, with significant growth and expansion potential in the years ahead.

“The proceeds were allocated under our Green Finance Framework and achieved broad institutional distribution. As of September 30 2025, we held over €421m in cash and €690m in undrawn facilities,” the company said.

The group’s loan-to-value ratio stood at 31.4% at below its 35% strategic threshold and an estimated 33.9% after first-half distributions, it said.

“Construction and permitting across key projects are on track, with Promenada Bucharest and Bonarka City Centre targeting first-quarter 2027 completion, and Arena Mall Budapest expected by second-quarter 2028,” the group said.

The group’s development pipeline, including extensions, redevelopments and green energy projects, totals over €870m, with €318m spent by the end of the third quarter of 2025.