Weaker demand and US tariffs weigh on RFG’s international earnings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RFG Holdings has reported lower annual earnings as slower global demand and US tariff uncertainty weighed on its international division.

The group, which is about to be acquired by Premier Group in a share-swap transaction, reported a 1.5% rise in revenue to R8.1bn for the year ended September.

Headline earnings were down 9.7% to R521m, and headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 10.3% to 199.2c.

Profit for the year decreased by 21.3% to R445m.

The group said its regional segment increased revenue 4.1% in an environment of constrained consumer spending and continued weak sentiment. Regional revenue accounted for 81% of total group revenue.

International revenue fell 7.9%. In addition to weaker global demand arising from an oversupply of deciduous fruit products, lower revenue in its international segment reflected the uncertainty on trade tariffs, which affected shipments to customers in the US, it said.

In line with the group’s strategy of focusing on its growth categories, dry foods and fruit juice continued to deliver strong volume and revenue growth.

The long-life foods performance was negatively affected by pressure on canned meat volumes due to high input costs and consumer pushback on higher prices.

“In this environment, it was pleasing that the group continued to record market and brand share gains in key product categories,” it said.

The group’s brands are the market leaders in canned meat (Bull Brand), canned tomato (Rhodes), frozen pies (Today and Mama’s) and puff pastry (Today). The Rhodes brand holds the number two positions in fruit juice, nectar, canned fruit, jam, canned vegetables and infant meals, while Hinds is the number two brand in spices, herbs and peppers.

Owing to the underperformance of the meat products operation due to slower demand and lower margins, an impairment loss of R104m was recognised against this business unit, RFG said.

Due to the weaker performance of the international segment and the impairment loss in the regional segment, the group did not achieve its medium-term targets.

A final dividend of 70c per share has been declared, bringing the total dividend for the year to 99.6c.

The group’s acquisition by Premier Group will be voted on by shareholders on December 11 and is subject to approval from regulatory and competition authorities. On the completion of the acquisition by Premier, RFG will delist from the JSE.

While consumers remain under pressure, SA’s improving macroeconomic outlook with lower interest rates, sustained low inflation and expectations of improved economic growth should support modest growth in consumer spending and sentiment in the short to medium term, it said.

Management will maintain its focus on achieving its operating profit margin target of 10% through active management of sales volumes, gross profit margin and operating costs.

In the international segment, the oversupply of deciduous fruit products was expected to continue to place pressure on volumes and prices.

“The impact of the increased tariffs on SA exports to the US remains uncertain. The higher tariffs have reduced RFG’s price competitiveness, and some existing customers are sourcing from producers in countries with a tariff advantage relative to SA,” it said.

In response to the risk to sales, the group is implementing contingency plans to increase exports into other existing regions and to pursue new market opportunities, it said.