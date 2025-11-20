Fraser and Dall: the king and prince leading Gold Fields into a bold future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser began his mining career in 2001 with BHP, Alex Dall was in his teens, probably oblivious to the big mining future he would have.

Dall is now one of the youngest, if not the youngest, mining executives in South Africa, running the finances of gold mining major Gold Fields.

Fraser’s multiyear career at BHP, which started in the human resources department, culminated in him being the president and COO of its global aluminium, nickel and South African manganese and energy coal businesses.

At 60, Fraser has paid his dues, and his pairing with 38-year-old Dall makes for a fascinating duo, with the two leading the group into a bold future.

Fraser joined the group at the start of 2024, replacing Chris Griffith, who stepped down weeks after accepting defeat in his efforts to conclude the $6bn takeover of Yamana Gold.

Fraser used the group’s capital markets day to outline a bullish outlook for the next five years.

“When I joined 18 months ago, I heard a lot of noise about Gold Fields being a short-life business and that we had to do a lot of [mergers & acquisitions] to bolster its profile. I didn’t mind that we did two transactions, but those transactions were opportunistic and added quality to our portfolio,” Fraser said.

“But we didn’t necessarily need to do those transactions. The key message is that M&A will always be opportunistic, and our preference will always be to invest in our business because we have great opportunities to extend life and unlock value in our assets.”

The two transactions Fraser is referring to are its purchase of Osisko Mining for $1.39bn and the $2.4bn to buy Gold Road Resources.

Gold Fields is one of the world’s largest gold producers, with nine operations in Australia, Chile, Ghana, South Africa and Peru, in addition to the Windfall project in Canada.

Dall was appointed as acting CFO three months after Fraser’s appointment — an appointment that was made permanent in March.

Dall joined Gold Fields in 2014, focusing on technical accounting work in the finance department. He would later be promoted to the role of VP of corporate finance in 2022, responsible for the funding requirements of the group.

At 38, he represents the next generation of mining leaders and is expected to play a key role in the group’s blueprint for the next years, in which they hope to rake in $20bn in cash from operations and reward shareholders with bumper dividends, special dividends and share repurchases.