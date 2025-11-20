Investec’s big pivot eyes growth in SA’s mid-market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Investec has established a fully-fledged unit dedicated to servicing the corporate mid-market segment in SA and the UK, a segment dominated by FNB in SA.

To this end, the Fani Titi-led group has set its sights on businesses raking in between R30m and R1.5bn, in a big strategic pivot by the firm, which has historically positioned itself as a niche lender for the wealthy and big corporates.

Titi said the group was building on its success in servicing client niches, and the pivot to the corporate mid-market sector was a natural evolution that would enable the group to extend its capabilities while delivering a private client banking experience to businesses.

“Our strategy is to strengthen and scale our mid-market offering —enhancing transactional banking, lending, advisory capabilities and digital client experience — to deliver greater value for clients and enhanced returns for shareholders,” Titi said on Thursday.

Fani Titi. Picture: SUPPLIED

He added that the strategy was also to increase the group’s deposit base: “One of the critical reasons we want to go corporate mid-market is also to expand the deposit franchise and have access to transactional deposits.”

Earlier this year, Investec announced plans to make inroads in the increasingly competitive mid-corporate banking segment, a sector with many businesses in SA.

Investec’s plan is to create a single platform for midsized SA corporates to holistically manage their banking requirements and to accelerate transactional banking client acquisition to about three times the current base of 2,700, translating to a market share of about 8% by full-year 2030.

The lender said on Thursday that the SA bank planned to more than double its mid-market profit contribution by 2030 “through selective growth, establishing 10,000 client relationships and increasing revenue to around R3.8bn”.

Our goal is to deepen relationships, deliver sharper solutions and act with greater agility — building a bank that not only meets the evolving needs of SA’s mid-market corporates but anticipates them. — Nick Riley, head of investment banking and principal investments

The SA leg of the corporate mid-market will be led by Nick Riley, who said the model combined private banking service culture with corporate expertise, offering clients a differentiated, relationship-led experience supported by transactional, lending, and advisory solutions.

“Our goal is to deepen relationships, deliver sharper solutions and act with greater agility — building a bank that not only meets the evolving needs of SA’s mid-market corporates but anticipates them,” Riley said.

“We recognise the crucial role this sector plays as an engine of economic growth and a substantial employer in our country.”

Investec’s strategy to grow in the SA mid-market corporates will face stiff competition, as its domestic rivals are also targeting midsized corporates for growth.

FNB is the dominant player in the space. Nedbank has also restructured the business to also place great emphasis on midsized corporates, with the lender targeting a market share of 25%. To this end, earlier this year Nedbank prised away FNB Business CEO Andiswa Bata, who joined it as managing executive of its business and commercial unit.

Standard Bank and Absa are also significant players in the market.

In the UK, Investec said it would build on its established mid-market credentials by making a significant investment in transactional banking, a dedicated team of relationship managers, and intuitive digital platforms.

“This will extend its integrated offering and position the bank to serve an underserved segment of more than 60,000 companies in the UK. By financial year 2030, the bank aims to provide relationship banking to 1,000 mid-market businesses,” the group said.

Andy Hart, head of corporate banking at Investec UK bank, said, “We see a clear strategic growth opportunity to extend our offering and bring a private client banking experience to UK mid-market corporates.”

Bank of America in May said it expected that Investec’s expansion blueprint in mid-market corporate and private banking client segments would add at least £750m in revenue by 2030 if the niche private banking and wealth management group met the growth targets outlined in its annual results last week.

More banking news:

Made in banking: Kenny Fihla and Sim Tshabalala share their bromance

WATCH: Standard Bank executive Lungisa Fuzile on how to tackle Africa’s infrastructure deficit

Burstone banks on SA resilience to fuel international platform growth

Crypto goes mainstream: Discovery Bank partners with Luno

Capitec and FirstRand near R500bn valuation in banking race