Mr Price boosts dividend as cash reserves hit R3bn

Retailer Mr Price has lifted its interim shareholder payout 6.5% after ending the first half of its financial year debt-free and sitting on a cash pile of R3bn.

Total revenue increased 5.4% to R18.6bn for the 26 weeks ended September, while retail sales increased 5.5%, the group said on Thursday. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 6.5% to 513c, boosted by tight cost control and improved margins.

The group declared an interim dividend of 323.2c per share, maintaining its 63% payout ratio.

CEO Mark Blair said the results reflected disciplined execution in a market where consumer budgets remained under pressure.

“Our value-focused business model enabled us to effectively manage overheads and deliver positive earnings growth and returns to shareholders,” he said.

Mr Price increased its gross profit margin by 30 basis points to 40%, despite a highly promotional retail environment, and expanded its operating margin to 11.5%. Profits from operating activities rose 5.7%.

This comes after a period of strict stock management, lower markdowns and steady growth across its major divisions. The retailer opened 91 new stores during the period, taking its total footprint to 3,100.

Cash sales, which make up most of the group’s revenue, grew 5.6%, while online sales rose 9.7% as its omni-channel strategy continued to gain traction. Credit sales increased 4.3%, supported mainly by existing account holders as the group maintained strict affordability rules.

Mr Price said it would continue investing in expansion, with its annual capex forecast of R1.5bn unchanged, including upgrades to its Gauteng distribution centre and about 200 new stores.

However, the group warned that the consumer environment remained fragile. While lower interest rates and inflation offer some relief, households continue to face limited disposable income and volatile spending patterns.

Retail sales in the first seven weeks of the second half grew 3.3% off a strong base, it said.

Blair said he remained confident in the company’s ability to deliver consistent earnings. “We remain focused on execution across the business and providing value to all our stakeholders,” he said.