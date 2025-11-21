Kalagadi Manganese’s long-game win: ‘We’re here to consecrate a battlefield’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seconds before detonation, Daphne Mashile-Nkosi stood on the red Kalahari earth in a white hard hat trimmed with the South African flag as the visible axis of a project matured by nerves of steel, patience and strategic tenacity.

When the ground answered with a single, resonant blast, it punctuated a long-game ambition, one that began as a bet by two lovers who refused to be reduced to a corporate has-been.

“We’re here to consecrate a battlefield, where a vision refused to die,” said Mashile-Nkosi, wearing her emotion like armour, the fatigue and relief of someone who had carried a contested project now held up as a shining example of what value-added mining, or the so-called beneficiation, might look like.

What happened this week at Hotazel, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the small Northern Cape mining town’s heat, was an opening line of a different chapter for Kalagadi Manganese.

The open-pit blast at the 6,300ha plot — made up of three adjacent blocks that together form the Kalagadi integrated mining, processing and infrastructure complex — converts endurance into higher, low-cost output and, crucially, the ability to insist that more of the economic value created in mining is realised inside the country rather than being sold as raw ore.

Kalagadi Manganese chair Daphne Mashile Nkosi briefs the media and board members at the sinter plant launch in the Northern Cape. (Freddy Mavunda)

Kalagadi expects a staged ramp from a modest to a full optimisation, from adding 1.3-1.6-million tonnes to its about 1.5-million tonnes from its underground mining operations. That lift brings the company a step closer to its 3-million-tonne annual target, propelling it to the upper echelon of the South African manganese industry dominated by Exxaro’s Tshipi é Ntle and Assmang.

Crucially, the Hotazel’s engineering milestone would allow Kalagadi’s sinter plant to run at the full annual design capacity of about 2.4-million tonnes a year. The sinter plant, the world’s largest in terms of output, is the secret sauce that separates Kalagadi from the competition, turning it into an industrial player that shifts jobs and value inland rather than a simple raw material supplier.

Toasting the newly named Stanley Nqobizizwe Nkosi Sinter Plant. (Freddy Mavunda)

The commercial logic for Mashile-Nkosi, who serves as chair of Kalagadi, is unassailable. In a sector long defined by extractive, upstream economics, the sinter plant, named after her late husband, Stanley Nqobizizwe Nkosi, a struggle veteran who was jailed on Robben Island in the mid-1970s, gives Kalagadi margins and bargaining power.

“We commissioned our sinter plant before the underground mine was complete. An act of innovation, the critics descended, and the hyenas started cycling. They labelled our plant a white elephant,” said Mashile-Nkosi. She stood in green, brown and pink overalls beneath a blue sky and the red metal beams of the ribbon-cutting site.

“Today, that white elephant stands proudly in the desert, which they said could grow nothing. It bears a new name: the Stanley Nqobizizwe Nkosi Sinter Plant, a plant that has now birthed a new product classified as low volatile high-grade manganese.”

Ticket to the game

The new product, low-volatile high-grade manganese (LVHGMn), is an upgraded manganese made ready for industrial use. Instead of selling dusty, volatile ore, Kalagadi turns fines and leftovers into a tougher, cleaner material that smelters can feed straight into their furnaces without constant adjustments. That reliability saves time and energy.

That technical uplift translates into clear commercial and environmental, social and governance advantages that Kalagadi can sell. Under regulatory, customer and investor pressure to demonstrate their commitment to environmental KPIs, such as energy use, emissions and water, buyers pay a premium for LVHGMn.

Kalagadi Manganese executive chairperson Daphne Mashile-Nkosi and chief commercial officer of Transnet Freight Bonginkosi Mabaso on site, November 17 2025. (Freddy mavunda)

Regular South African manganese ore trades about $125 per tonne on a port-side basis, per Jupiter Mines, while sintered manganese typically commands about $160 per tonne depending on grade and contract terms. That means upgraded, beneficiated manganese can carry a premium of about 15%-30% over unprocessed ore, reflecting its higher manganese content, lower impurities and the cost savings it delivers to smelters.

For policymakers and financiers, Kalagadi stands as a monument for bold, risk-taking industrial policy and private capital that backs beneficiation. It makes a strong case for targeted infrastructure and patient financing to scale similar projects.

“Year in, year out, universities are training metallurgical engineers and all those people. If we do not beneficiate, where are they going to work?” said CEO Zakhele Mashile, crystallising the social and political case for beneficiation.

“With what’s happening in the country, our smelting industry has collapsed; they have left the country.”

Alongside manganese as being designated as a critical mineral, metallurgical engineers are also on the country’s list of high-demand, critical skills — a formal recognition that the country’s training pipeline must have employers and industry ready to absorb graduates

The designation opens the door to targeted support and strengthens the policy case for projects such as Kalagadi that aim to keep value and jobs inside the country.

The first blast launch at Kalagadi Manganese’s sinter plant in the Northern Cape. (Freddy Mavunda)

South Africa is the world’s largest manganese producer, digging up about 7.2-7.4-million tonnes a year, supplying about a third to two-thirds of the global reserves and holding a similarly large share of known economic reserves. These endowments — vast deposits clustered in the Northern Cape around Hotazel and the Kalahari Basin — give the country outsized leverage in a mineral now recognised as strategically important for the global energy transition.

In 2024, South Africa earned R1.34bn in manganese export receipts. Full-scale beneficiation has the potential to nearly double current receipts if most manganese were upgraded and sold as higher-value products such as LVHGMs.

Diploid zygote

Founded in 2001, Kalagadi counts the Industrial Development Corporation — a state-owned entity and countercyclical investor that steps in when private capital is scarce or risk-averse — as one of its major shareholders.

Four years later, it was granted a new order mining right to prospect for manganese across 6,300ha of the Kalahari Basin before completing a bankable feasibility study in 2008 that laid the groundwork for full-scale operations. It was the same year in which Mashile-Nkosi’s husband died, a tragedy that threatened to derail “a diploid zygote of vision, conceived in love and hope” for South Africans.

“When death took my partner, the world dismissed me. They saw a widow. They saw a woman. They saw a ‘nontechnical professional’. And they wrote our obituary before our first chapter was even written,” said Mashile-Nkosi, boots into dust and the broken voice of someone who carried the loss of a partner and the scorn of sceptics.

“Though our proposals were rejected and efforts brushed aside, we persevered and continued moving forward. We did it. We built this. Ours is a 100% black-owned, self-funded triumph. A South African story, written in the dust of Hotazel and forged in the fire of adversity.”

• The reporter travelled to Hotazel on a day-long trip with the Kalagadi Manganese leadership team.