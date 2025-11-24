Netcare to pilot wearable devices for patient monitoring

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Private hospital group Netcare is planning to introduce medical-grade wearable devices to monitor patients’ vital statistics, as it continues its quest to improve care and cut costs with data and AI.

Netcare is one of South Africa’s three biggest private hospital groups, with 49 acute and 14 mental health facilities. In 2019 it embarked on a 10-year digitisation strategy to transform its business, starting with electronic health records, tools to improve doctors’ prescribing habits and an app for kidney dialysis patients to monitor their condition.

These measures have delivered R587m in savings in the past four years, and the company is now turning its sights on wearable devices that will enable round-the-clock monitoring of health indicators, including blood pressure, core body temperature, oxygen saturation and heart rate, said Netcare CEO Richard Friedland.

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. (Freddy Mavunda)

The wristbands, made by Swiss company Corsano Health, will be provided to patients in Netcare’s general, maternity, psychiatric and rehabilitation wards, which will free nurses from taking periodic readings of patients’ vital statistics. Instead, nurses will monitor a dashboard populated with continuous, real-time data that uses predictive algorithms to generate alerts for patients who are deteriorating. It is expected to enable earlier detection of patients who are getting into trouble.

“This will vastly improve patient safety,” said Friedland in an interview shortly after the company released its annual results for the year to September 30.

Corsano’s device has been certified by the US Food and Drug Administration and complies with EU medical device regulation requirements. Netcare will begin piloting the device at an undisclosed “flagship” facility next year.

Netcare reported a 4.5% increase in revenue to R26.3bn for the year, while group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 9.7% to R4.9bn.

Read: Resilient demand and digitisation strategy lifts Netcare

Profit for the year grew by 17% to R1.8bn, while adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 20.7% to 137.2c. The group’s total dividend rose 21.4% to 85c per share.

Earlier this year Netcare’s AI-enabled sepsis-predicting tool was approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and rolled out across all of its intensive care units.

Netcare plans to roll out an AI-enabled dictation tool next year designed to free doctors and nurses from typing notes and allow them to focus more attention on their patients. The tool will produce structured notes and is expected to evolve into an AI clinical assistant that can write referral letters and prescriptions.

Friedland conceded AI errors posed “a very real threat” but said Netcare had strict governance protocols in place to safeguard patients. “Every single one of the models we build is designed up front to protect patient confidentiality and the integrity of the data … there are lots of protocols and safety [features] that have been built in … to make sure the AI is accurate,” he said.

Also read:

PODCAST | Discovery partners with Oura to boost sleep health

Discovery partners with Google for AI-driven health insights

Clicks plans aggressive healthcare expansion amid competition

Staff have no need to fear AI taking their jobs — Netcare CEO