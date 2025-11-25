Pep and Ackermans’ owner set to launch a bank in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retail major Pepkor has received the green light from the Prudential Authority to throw its name in the increasingly crowded banking space, with SA increasingly becoming a multibanked society and fintech competing for a slice of market share with the traditional top four lenders.

Buoyed by Capitec’s success in the mass market, SA has seen the entry of several banks in the past six years, including TymeBank, Discovery Bank and Bank Zero.

Old Mutual has also re-entered the space after exiting its Nedbank stake seven years ago, coming back to market with OM Bank, which is going after the mass market.

The entry of Pepkor, which has a store footprint of more than 5,000 stores in SA and already has more than 10-million digital clients, is set to disrupt the market.

The group, the remaining remnant of the Steinhoff implosion, said on Tuesday it was ready to enter the banking space.

“Pepkor plans to establish a banking presence in SA, combining its established financial services capability, retail footprint, ability to acquire customers, and brand equity as a platform for expansion,” the group said.

“Cloudbadger, a South Africa-based fintech software provider offering a modern financial services platform, was acquired on October 1 2025 (strategic acquisition).”

The group, worth R96bn on the JSE, said it would open 250-300 new stores in the 2026 financial year, extending its physical presence and improving customer access.

“Targeted mergers and acquisitions will continue to strengthen the group’s fintech offerings and diversify its geographic footprint.”

Pepkor’s strategy is to convert its physical retail reach into a digital, transactional ecosystem across retail, financial services, telecommunications, fintech, and the informal market.

The group’s results for the year ended in September, a period in which it reported a record profit of R11.1bn, show the group is also well placed to disrupt the informal market — a segment Capitec has set its eyes on for growing its fledgling business banking proposition.

Pepkor’s Flash business, which has infiltrated and made a splash in the informal economy, reported R60bn throughput enabled by it in the year under review.

“The Flash business maintained strong momentum within the informal and fintech market, leveraging its extensive trader network and fintech ecosystem reach to further accelerate its growth and profitability,” Pepkor said.

“Flash, the group’s fintech and informal market platform, increased throughput by 23% to R60bn, with 170,000 active traders and a 37.6% increase in tapped value to R21bn. Revenue rose 13.7%, and operating profit increased by 32.7%.”

The group’s fintech segment increased revenue by 31.1% to R16.6bn, while operating profit increased by 52.3% to R2.2bn.

Capitec, one of the best success stories in corporate SA over the past 20 years, has amassed 25-million clients, becoming the country’s largest retail bank by customer numbers, with a market value of R460bn, second only to FNB owners, FirstRand.

TymeBank, backed by Patrice Motsepe, entered the market in 2019 and has quickly grown to 11-million customers and established a strong partnership with Sanlam.