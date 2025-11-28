Fortress forecasts earnings boost amid logistics demand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fortress Real Estate Investments has raised its distributable earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year to a range of R2.099bn to R2.129bn, representing year-on-year growth of between 7.3% and 8.8%.

The earnings upgrade follows robust operational performance and declining interest rates.

In a pre-close operational update, the group said the appetite for modern logistics facilities remains strong, reinforcing the segment’s position as its most reliable growth engine.

“Vacancies in our South African logistics portfolio have fallen to a historic 0.3%, while our CEE [Central and Eastern European] assets saw a five-percentage-point improvement driven by stronger take-up at Gdańsk Logistics Park, underscoring the strong demand for our logistics assets,” the group said.

The group’s retail portfolio continued to deliver a strong performance, with like-for-like tenant turnover growing 3.9% and vacancies remaining low at 0.6%, supported by recently refurbished and expanded centres.

During the year, the group executed its capital recycling strategy, offloading noncore properties with a combined book value of R258.7m. The move sharpened focus on its core assets while divesting underperforming properties.

The group said it intends to reinvest approximately R71.5m, generated from disposals, into new logistics developments as well as strategic retail upgrades and extensions. At the date of this update, assets with a combined book value of R159m have been classified as held for sale, signalling ongoing portfolio optimisation.

Office vacancies rose to 25.8% in October 2025 from 21.3% in June. The office portfolio currently makes up less than 1.5% of total assets. The group maintains that the office portfolio remains noncore, underscoring its focus on strategic asset allocation, it said.

Meanwhile, logistics and industrial vacancies in the South African portfolio improved to 0.3% in October, down from 0.4% at the end of June. This reflected the strong demand for newly completed developments and effective asset management across the existing portfolio.

“At Eastport Logistics Park, the 20 840m² warehouse for Crusader Logistics was completed on schedule in August 2025, with a five-year lease and an option to extend for another five years. The 30,296m² warehouse for Liquor Runners was finished on time, with the tenant taking occupation in October,” the group said.

In addition, a 12,996m² speculative warehouse has been leased to Teralco Logistics on a three-year deal. Their existing 22,095m² warehouse is now being marketed, attracting “encouraging interest from prospective tenants,” it said.

CEE logistics vacancies fell to 9.9% from 15.1%, with most of the remaining space concentrated in Gdańsk Logistics Park. In Gdańsk, Rossmann has signed a five-year lease for 4,152m², set to commence in April 2026.

The group’s retail portfolio remained defensive, with like-for-like tenant turnover up 3.9%. Collection rates reached 101% from July to October, and vacancies remained low at 0.6%, it said.

The group’s loan-to-value ratio remained at 39.8%, within bank covenant limits, it said.

“The group strengthened its liquidity position in September 2025 by securing a new five-year, €50m term facility from Standard Bank Isle of Man. In November, it further boosted funding with a three-year, €15m term facility and a €10m revolving credit facility from Absa, enabling the early settlement of a €17.9m facility with mBank,” it said.

At group level, Fortress maintained liquidity with R4.6bn in cash and available facilities.

“We continue to sell non-core properties, with total disposals for the financial year 2026 year to date amounting to R271m, against a corresponding book value of R259m. The average yield achieved on disposals, excluding land, during this period was 9.6%,” the group said.