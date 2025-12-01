Standard Bank keeps full-year guidance unchanged

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Standard Bank Group has kept its full-year guidance unchanged amid growth in banking revenue and net interest income, supported by strong origination in its Investment Banking division.

Releasing a voluntary trading update for the 10 months to end-October on Monday, the group said its performance trends were broadly in line with those of the first half of the year.

It said banking revenue grew by mid-to-high single digits in the 10-month period, while net interest income growth was driven by book growth, supported by continued strong origination in Investment Banking.

This was partly offset by the negative endowment impact from lower average interest rates. Non-interest revenue growth remained robust.

“A larger and more engaged client base, combined with increased client activity, led to strong net fee and commission revenue growth. Continued uncertainty and market volatility supported strong trading revenue momentum,” it said.

Despite an increase in activity-related costs, cost growth remained well contained. Banking revenue growth was slightly ahead of cost growth.

The group’s credit loss ratio was around the middle of the group’s through-the-cycle range of 70-100 basis points.

It said that the Insurance and Asset Management franchise continued to deliver a robust performance.

“Higher earnings period on period were driven by an improved performance in the South African Retail life insurance business and an improved claims ratio in the South African short-term insurance business. The former was driven by improved persistency and risk experience. The latter was assisted by the absence of catastrophic weather-related events year to date,” the group said.

Despite geopolitical and trade policy uncertainty, the group noted that global economic activity has been relatively resilient year to date, characterised by declining inflation and interest rates.

It said while macroeconomic reforms and stabilisation efforts have brought relative stability, particularly in Nigeria, Angola and Ghana, sovereign stress has remained elevated in Malawi and increased in Mozambique.

In South Africa, while inflation and interest rates have declined, real GDP growth has been subdued. However, it noted that confidence appears to be improving.

For the year to end-December, the group expects to report banking revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits. Banking revenue growth is expected to be at or above operating expenses growth, resulting in a flat to lower cost-to-income ratio year on year.

Group return on equity (ROE) is expected to be well anchored in the group’s target range of 17%-20%.

The group will provide guidance for the 2026 financial year when it reports its full-year financial results on March 12.

It also plans a capital markets day on March 26, when it will discuss the drivers that underpin the group’s 2028 targets, including HEPS growth of 8%-12% and ROE of 18%-22%.