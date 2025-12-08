Capitec to acquire Walletdoc for up to R400m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Capitec Bank Holdings has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of South African fintech company Walletdoc Holdings, subject to regulatory approvals.

The purchase consideration comprises a cash payment of R300m and a deferred earn-out of R100m, linked to the Capitec share price and payable in cash over three years, subject to certain milestones being achieved.

The acquisition was a strategic step in Capitec’s ongoing commitment to lower the cost of payments, broaden access to digital financial services and promote financial inclusion in South Africa, the group said on Monday.

Walletdoc, established in 2015, provides scalable, innovative payment gateway solutions for merchants, including online and in-app payments and digital wallets, among other products.

“Capitec believes in the power of innovative technology to deliver smart, seamless payment solutions that benefit both merchants and consumers. We are committed to making financial services more accessible and affordable for all South Africans, and we see this acquisition as an important step in building a more inclusive and competitive payments ecosystem,” it said.

In October, the group, now valued at R470bn on the JSE, reported a 26% year-on-year increase in headline earnings to R8bn in the six months to end-August — a record for the period.

Operating profit before tax increased by 26% to R10.47bn, while return on equity rose to 31% from 29% a year ago. Total equity increased 17% to R53.8bn.