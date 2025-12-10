Naspers-backed Meesho flies in India IPO, now valued at $8.8bn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Naspers has notched up another blockbuster Indian stock market debut as online marketplace Meesho began trading its shares on the open market, valuing the company at R8.8bn.

This marks the third initial public offering (IPO) of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi.

On Wednesday, the stock was listed on National Stock Exchange of India. As of 1.19pm Indian time, the share was up 53% at 170.18 rupees. This is against an issue price of 111 rupees.

In early trade, the share was up as much as 58%, valuing the company at 789.3-billion rupees, about $8.78bn.

Founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in 2015, Meesho is India’s largest social commerce platform that allows “social sellers” the ability to sell within their social networks on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. The company also provides logistics and payment tools on the platform.

The platform has a network of 200-million annual transacting users and more than 1-million suppliers across 700 towns in India. The platform has more than 120-million listings, 74,000 delivery agents and more than 28,000 content creators.