Quilter reports record core net inflows in fourth quarter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UK-based asset manager Quilter has reported strong fourth-quarter results, including record core net inflows.

The group, which was previously the UK wealth management arm of Old Mutual before demerging and rebranding in 2018, reported net inflows of £2.4bn in the quarter to end-December, up 21% on the previous year.

The group’s full-year 2025 core net inflows of £9.1bn were 75% ahead of 2024.

Quilter had assets under management and administration (AuMA) of £141.2bn at end-December, a 5% increase from end-September, reflecting reported net inflows of £2.3bn and market movements of £4.1bn, it said on Wednesday. Group AuMA increased by 18% over the year.

The group said the forth quarter was characterised by speculation about the UK budget in November, which contributed to elevated client activity that affected both gross inflows and outflows.

Quilter’s Affluent segment recorded quarterly net inflows of £2.41bn, which represented 10% (annualised) of opening AuMA. Channel gross and net inflows onto the Quilter Platform increased 22% and 18%, respectively, year on year. Quilter channel net inflows for the whole of 2025 increased 12% year on year.

Independent financial adviser (IFA) channel gross inflows onto the platform increased 31% year on year and IFA channel net inflows of £1.62bn were 29% higher than the comparable period. For the full year, IFA channel net inflows increased 92% year on year.

The High Net Worth segment recorded quarterly gross inflows of £678m, with total gross inflows of £2.97bn for the full year.

Fourth-quarter net outflows of £17m largely reflected client activity ahead of the UK budget, Quilter said. Outflows returned to lower levels in December, with the segment delivering positive net inflows in that month. Net inflows for 2025 of £686m increased 15% year on year.

CEO Steven Levin said the group finished the year with strong momentum.

“The fourth quarter was our strongest quarter of the year, despite market uncertainty caused by speculation on potential tax changes ahead of the UK budget at the end of November.

“Our core business delivered record full-year net inflows of £9.1bn in 2025, with quarterly inflows consistently above £2bn. This reflects the strength of our award-winning platform where assets finished the year at £105bn, making us the first discrete UK advised platform to surpass £100bn of assets under administration.

“With our platform flows achieving 10% of opening AuMA in the final quarter, we are distinctly positioned as both the largest and fastest-growing mainstream UK advised platform,” he said.

Levin added that the performance in 2025 demonstrates the strength of the group’s two distribution channels.

The group’s scale, distribution reach and compelling propositions allow it to benefit from the secular growth opportunity that the UK wealth market offers, he said.

The group will release its annual results on March 4.

Business Day