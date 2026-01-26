Motus buys Penta to boost exposure to fast-growing Chinese car brands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Penta added Omoda, the luxury sub-brand of Chery, to its portfolio in 2023. Picture: Omoda

Motus, South Africa’s largest car dealership, has completed the purchase of Penta Group, increasing its exposure to the popular Chinese brands that have taken off with consumers and shoring up a segment where the group had lagged.

The Competition Commission has approved the merger, saying it doesn’t raise competition issues.

“The Target Dealership (Penta) is active in the sale of new and used PVs [passenger vehicles], aftersales parts, aftermarket services, and vehicle financing through their single dealership. In particular, the Target Dealership sells Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo, and Suzuki brands,” the commission said on Friday

“The commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any relevant market. The proposed transaction does not raise significant public interest concerns.”

Penta has a network of about 13 car dealerships in and around the Gauteng, Limpopo and North West provinces.

Expansion

The dealership in 2023 added Omoda, the luxury sub-brand of Chery, to its portfolio, adding Jaecoo the following year.

Penta has gone on to open an Omoda and Jaecoo branch in Montana, Pretoria.

The move to acquire Penta comes after the JSE-listed Motus owned up to the strategic missteps of not embracing Chinese brands early.

Chinese brands such as Haval, Omoda, Chery and BAIC have become a regular sight on South African roads.

Motus (Karen Moolman)

Motus, the country’s leading non-manufacturing automotive group with more than 300 dealerships, conceded earlier in September that it had been slow in introducing Chinese brands that have proven popular with cash-strapped consumers.

Group CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg told the company’s shareholders that it was a mistake not to introduce Chinese brands in its ecosystem sooner, with the group now playing catch-up.

“In our retail business in South Africa, our strategy regarding Chinese brand representation was initially too defensive. It is important to note, however, that transitioning from established brands that are losing sales but retain good levels of workshop servicing and therefore parts activity to emerging brands in high demand but that need time to build up aftermarket activity is complex,” he said in his annual letter to investors.

“Such transitions need to be deftly handled to balance volumes and profitability. That said, we accept that we initially moved too slowly in this regard but are making significant progress,” he said.

“During the year we deliberately shifted our strategy, leveraging our route-to-market solution to secure the right Chinese brands and offer them primary locations in the right dealerships across our network.”