Cybersecurity distributor acquisition helps Datatec to expand in Balkans

International information and communications technology company Datatec has expanded in the Balkans with the acquisition of Real Security, a value-added cybersecurity distributor headquartered in Maribor, Slovenia.

The value of the deal, which was done through its Westcon-Comstor subsidiary, was not disclosed.

The group said in a statement on Wednesday that the acquisition establishes a strategic foothold for Westcon-Comstor in the Balkans region.

“Real Security has built a highly regarded cybersecurity distribution platform across the Balkans, underpinned by deep technical expertise and strong partner relationships,” said Datatec CEO Jens Montanana.

“This acquisition strengthens Westcon-Comstor’s presence in an attractive, fast-growing market and advances Datatec’s strategy of investing behind specialist, value-added distribution capabilities that help vendors and partners to scale,” he said.

Founded in 2002, Real Security operates across Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia. It connects leading and emerging cybersecurity vendors with value-added resellers, managed service providers and managed security service providers, according to Datatec.

The acquisition expands Westcon-Comstor’s European footprint and adds proven local capability in a high-growth cybersecurity market.

“By combining Real Security’s established regional position with Westcon-Comstor’s global scale and enablement capabilities, Datatec expects the transaction to support accelerated growth and broaden partner success across the region,” Datatec said.

The acquisition became effective on January 27.