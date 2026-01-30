Famous Brands joins SA Inc’s share buyback trend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Famous Brands has announced a buyback of up to 5% of its issues shares.

Famous Brands is the latest South African company to announce a share buyback programme, joining a long list of names returning cash to shareholders this way.

The company said in a statement on Friday that the board has approved a general share repurchase of up to 5% of its issued share capital through its wholly owned unit FB Investments.

The share buybacks will start on February 1 and last until May 31, it said.

The board said it believes the cash position of the company and its subsidiaries is sufficiently robust to undertake the repurchases.

“The share repurchase is being undertaken as part of Famous Brands’ broader capital allocation strategy and specifically in light of the price performance in the company’s shares, which in the board’s view, continues to undervalue the company and its prospects,” it said.

The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares and will not have any voting rights.

Famous Brands, whose brands include Wimpy, Mugg & Bean, Steers and Debonairs Pizza, expects to release its results around May 18.

Business Day reported previously that top JSE-listed companies holding excess cash and unable to find profitable investment opportunities are resorting to share repurchases — a more tax-efficient method of rewarding shareholders.

South Africa gave share repurchasing the green light in 1999.

Standard Bank has spent about R7bn over the past 18 months buying back its shares. Nedbank announced in 2023 a R5bn share-repurchase programme, which coincided with its highest dividend payment yet.

Investec outlined plans in May 2025 to buy back its shares worth R2.5bn over the next 12 months. The Anglo-South African group’s most recent share purchase and buyback programme was launched at end-2022 and lasted 18 months at a cost of R7bn.

African Rainbow Minerals, Glencore, British American Tobacco, Momentum and AB InBev have also embarked on huge share repurchase transactions.

With Kabelo Khumalo