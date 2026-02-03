Datatec boosts cybersecurity offering with Maple Woods acquisition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

International information and communications technology company Datatec has announced its second acquisition in the space of a week, further boosting its cybersecurity offering.

The group said on Tuesday its subsidiary Logicalis USA has acquired 100% of Maple Woods Enterprises with effect from February 2.

Datatec said in a statement that Maple Woods is a long-term security partner of Logicalis USA. Its flagship Overwatch offering is an advanced cybersecurity and compliance programme originally built to meet the rigorous standards of the US defence industry, it said.

“As a subcontractor to Logicalis, Maple Woods has been a key contributor to the development and delivery of Logicalis’ managed security offering.”

The integration of Maple Woods enhances Logicalis USA’s managed services framework by adding cybersecurity and compliance expertise and providing a platform for expansion across selected US sectors, it added.

This acquisition strengthens Westcon-Comstor’s presence in an attractive, fast-growing market and advances Datatec’s strategy of investing behind specialist, value-added distribution capabilities that help vendors and partners to scale — Jens Montanana, Datatec CEO

Datatec CEO Jens Montanana said cybersecurity remains a priority investment area for the group. The acquisition will strengthen its underlying capabilities and support the continued scaling of managed security services across its customer base, he said.

Last week Datatec announced the acquisition, through its unit Westcon-Comstor, of Real Security, a value-added cybersecurity distributor headquartered in Maribor, Slovenia. The acquisition establishes a strategic foothold for Westcon-Comstor in the Balkans region.

“This acquisition strengthens Westcon-Comstor’s presence in an attractive, fast-growing market and advances Datatec’s strategy of investing behind specialist, value-added distribution capabilities that help vendors and partners to scale,” Montanana said when announcing the deal.

Founded in 2002, Real Security operates across Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia. It connects leading and emerging cybersecurity vendors with value-added resellers, managed service providers and managed security service providers, according to Datatec.

The acquisition expands Westcon-Comstor’s European footprint and adds proven local capability in a high-growth cybersecurity market.

The consideration for the two acquisitions was not disclosed.

