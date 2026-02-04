Super Group pleased with ‘strong’ position after first-half earnings rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Super Group expects its headline earnings for continuing operations for the six months ended December to be as much as 31.8% higher.

The transport and logistics provider said in a trading statement on Tuesday that HEPS for continuing operations will rise 23.6%-31.8% to 150c-160c per share.

“The group’s financial position remains strong, with modest net debt leverage ratios and significant headroom on borrowings covenants,” it said.

The disposal of SG Fleet was finalised in the previous financial year, and the sale of inTime was concluded in July. The UK Hyundai and Suzuki dealerships have been closed, while the UK Kia dealerships remain in discontinued operations, the group said.

HEPS from total operations, which include the discontinued operations, are expected to decline 40.6%-45.1% to 134c-145c, it said.

Super Group said results in the UK automotive logistics segment continued to deteriorate in the first half due to the depressed automotive manufacturing environment in both the UK and Europe.

“This position was exacerbated by the cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, which resulted in a two-month shutdown of global plants. This severely impacted logistics revenue in AMCO and resulted in a trading loss in this business of R25.5m for the six-month period to December 2025,” it said.

After the exit from its German operations in the prior financial year, the group has decided to exit its AMCO investment and is seeking a potential buyer for the business. Accordingly, AMCO has been classified as a discontinued operation, and its assets and liabilities have been presented as held for sale. This resulted in an impairment of R382m to the carrying value of the assets held for sale, it said.

Business Day reported recently that the group warned in its latest annual report that deepening supply chain disruptions, crumbling infrastructure and persistent inflationary pressures are set to push up transport and vehicle costs, tightening the financial squeeze on consumers.

It said collapsing logistics systems, from failing ports and railways to deteriorating road networks, were driving up the cost of moving goods and vehicles.

“Global supply chains are likely to remain under pressure in the year ahead. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, port congestion, infrastructure vulnerabilities and complex regulatory environments are expected to continue disrupting product availability, extending lead times and driving up costs,” it said.

These challenges are feeding into higher prices across industries and being passed on to households through more expensive transport, food and consumer products.

Its shares closed 3.64% higher at R18.20 on Tuesday.

The group is scheduled to release its interim results on February 24.