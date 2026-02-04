Vodacom third quarter revenue boosted by Egypt, international business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub says encouraging momentum in the third quarter underscores his confidence in the group’s medium-term growth trajectory. Picture: Vodacom

Vodacom has reported a strong third quarter performance, boosted by sustained growth in Egypt and its international business.

Group revenue grew 11% to R43.9bn in the quarter ended December, and by 11.7% on a normalised basis, which presents performance on a comparable basis.

Group service revenue grew 12.7%, with normalised growth of 13.6%.

South African service revenue increased 1.4%. Egypt grew service revenue by 39% to R9.5bn, with Egypt financial services revenue up 59.4%.

International business service revenue increased by 12.6%, with normalised growth accelerating to 15.4%, Vodacom said in a statement on Wednesday.

The quarter benefited from sustained growth in Egypt and the international business, including a strong performance in the Democratic Republic of Congo, CEO Sameel Joosub said. South Africa delivered “modest but satisfactory” revenue growth against a particularly strong comparative quarter last year, he said.

Group financial services remain a key growth engine and revenue increased by 24.7%to R4.5bn, while $500.7bn in transactions were conducted through the group’s mobile money platforms, including Safaricom, over the past 12 months.

Including Safaricom, the group passed the 100-million financial services customers mark during the quarter.

“From a financial performance perspective, the ideal start we delivered in the first half of the year to our bold Vision 2030 ambitions continued into the third quarter,” said Joosub.

“This encouraging momentum underscores our confidence in the group’s medium-term growth trajectory in an operating environment shaped by macroeconomic and currency stability, which should bode well for the group’s performance for the full financial year.”

During the third quarter, Vodacom strengthened its long-term growth profile and accelerated inclusive connectivity across its footprint with an agreement to acquire an additional 20% stake in Safaricom for $2.1bn. The acquisition reinforced its commitment to the high growth East African markets of Kenya and Ethiopia.

In November, its acquisition of a strategic stake in South African fibre business Maziv received Icasa’s final approval, unlocking the opportunity to accelerate fibre deployment and expand access to high-quality connectivity, particularly in historically underserved communities, it said.

Joosub said Vodacom would remain focused on delivering its medium-term targets, advancing financial inclusion, and executing with discipline across products and geographies.