Lesaka confirms it is on track to meet full-year guidance

Fintech group Lesaka Technologies has reaffirmed its full-year guidance for the 2026 financial year.

The group said on Thursday that net revenue for the second quarter rose 16% to $93.4m, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was 47% higher at $17.78m.

“I am delighted that for the first time since the creation of Lesaka in 2022, we have delivered a positive net income and met our guidance for the 14th consecutive quarter,” said chair Ali Mazanderani.

“We also reaffirm our full-year guidance for [the 2026 financial year],” he said.

While Lesaka reports financial results in dollars, it measures operating performance in rand. For the third quarter it expects to report net revenue of between R1.65bn and R1.8bn and adjusted ebitda of between R300m and R340m.

Its full-year guidance is for net revenue of R6.4bn-R6.9bn and adjusted ebitda of between R1.25bn and R1.45bn. Adjusted EPS of R4.60 is expected, implying a year-on-year growth of greater than 100%, it said.

The guidance for the 2026 financial year excludes the effect of the planned acquisition of Bank Zero, which is still subject to regulatory approvals.

The fintech group expects opportunities to flow from the R1.1bn acquisition of Bank Zero, a deal announced in June last year.

The JSE- and Nasdaq-listed company was formerly known as Net1 UEPS Technologies.