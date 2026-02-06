Lower average selling prices squeeze margins, says Motus Retail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The influx of car imports from China and India has compressed margins for dealerships, empowering consumers to negotiate better prices for feature-rich vehicles but unravelling the incentives the sector is paying.

Motus Retail CEO Gideon Jansen van Rensburg said that while the country experienced a boom in new-vehicle sales, consumers have largely turned their backs on expensive luxury vehicles, putting pressure on margins.

The competitive price point of new Chinese entrants is influencing a shift in the market as consumers seek alternative value.

Van Rensburg said the changing dynamics have contributed to the group restructuring its incentive scheme to rein in costs.

“It is important to note that our market is very fluid and competitive. Right now there is a lot of influx of emerging brands. Yes, people might be selling more cars, but they are selling at lower margins. There is a continued margin pressure on us,” Van Rensburg said.

“A reduction in our average selling price has placed pressure on margins, resulting in a cost-to-income ratio that is currently not aligned with broader industry benchmarks or the rest of the group.

“We need to make sure we are agile and can adapt to that. We don’t know what the market will look like in the future. Maybe in the next three years there will be a trend of people buying more luxurious and expensive cars again, and then we will be able to adjust to that as well.”

South Africa’s premium vehicle market has contracted to nearly a third of its size compared with a decade ago.

Domestic carmakers told MPs last week that imports now account for 55% of national sales with volumes from China rising 368% since 2020 and those from India up 135%.

Senior management at Motus Retail, a division of the JSE-listed Motus, has taken pay cuts of up to 30% as part of measures to stabilise the business, which employs about 4,000 people.

However, the business has so far struggled to convince the biggest union in the sector that benefit cuts should be extended to identified employees.

To this end, the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) has approached the labour court to interdict the company to “stop bullying 223 employees with its ultimatum that they must accept unilateral changes to their conditions of employment to avoid being retrenched without severance pay”.

Misa said it was only after its first interdict application to prevent Motus from implementing “unilateral changes” to employees’ salaries and benefits that Motus “changed its mind” and made a revised offer not to touch basic salaries but to unilaterally take away benefits not exceeding the value of 20% of the cost to the company.

Van Rensburg said the company is doing all it can to avoid retrenching workers, insisting most of the affected employees at present earn on average 160% above the Motor Industry Bargaining Council’s published minimum.